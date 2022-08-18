Can I still order Pix Trucker in August?

Find out if it is still possible to request the Pix truck driver in August and who are the people who are entitled to receive it.

The first transfer from Pix Caminhoneiro took place on August 9 and benefited more than 190,000 workers in this category. Despite this, the number of beneficiaries was lower than expected.

This is because the Federal Government decided to impose a new selection rule. That is, in addition to having an active registration at the agency, the worker also needs to have a record of road freight transport operation in this profile carried out between January 1st and July 27th of this year.

Who is entitled to receive the Pix Trucker?

First, to receive the aid, you must have registered with the RNTRC (National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters), from ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) by May 31, 2022. In addition to registration, you must have a CNH and valid CPF.

But, it should be noted that those who did not register will have a second chance. The Federal Government announced that it will open a period for workers to update information between August 15th and 29th. In addition, those who register within the deadline may receive installments that have already been paid.

How to apply for the benefit in August?

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare has notified professionals who have not yet registered in 2022 to make a self-declaration. That is, in this document, the professional must state that he meets the necessary requirements to obtain assistance and that he is in good standing to carry out road transport of cargo.

In addition, the self-declaration can be made through the Emprega Brasil Portal or through the Digital Work Card application.

schedule of transfers

Check the dates for the payment of Pix Caminhoneiro:

1st installment: August 9;

2nd installment: August 9;

3rd installment: September 24;

4th installment: October 22;

5th installment: November 26;

6th installment: December 17th.

