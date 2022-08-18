Can magnets ruin cell phone screens? Know when it happens!

– Reading time: 1 minute –

Overall, smartphones bring several concerns regarding their integrity. After all, it is normal to find several tips on how to keep them well taken care of, how to avoid contact with water and dust or even use protective films. Furthermore, it is common to hear that a magnet can ruin cell phone screen, whether those of headphones or magnetic mounts. However, this is not 100% true.

Learn more below about when a magnet can really ruin your device, and when it’s just an unnecessary concern.

The relationship between magnets and electronics

In general, magnets are very common items in most electronic products, especially when it comes to headphones. Because of this, they are often accompanied by recommendations to keep them away from the screens of devices, whether cell phones or televisions. Despite containing some foundation, experts point to exaggerated fanfare in relation to magnetism.

That’s because they make it clear that it’s significantly rare for electronics to be damaged by magnets. So, what really makes a difference is the volume (or power) applied to any device. A good example is the fridge magnet or the magnetic locks on tablet cases. They are strong enough to do their job, but not to harm your device.

How can the magnet ruin your cell phone screen?

In general, only magnets with a very strong magnetic force, such as neodymium ones, are capable of causing damage to your cell phone. There are even cases of data loss. However, this is a care that should only be taken in cases of those who are exposed to these “super magnets”, such as in industrial environments, science laboratories or hospitals.

Therefore, more basic items, such as cell phone holders and headphones, present very little risk to your device. Furthermore, it is very likely that your own smartphone has some magnet playing an important role in your system.

