Casagrande responds to Thiago Silva and detonates defender: ‘Don’t cry at the World Cup’

After controversy with Mbappé last weekend, Neymar was criticized by Walter Casagrande. Former teammate of the striker at PSG, Thiago Silva came out in defense of the ace and criticized the commentator on social networks. During this Wednesday’s ‘Podpah’, the former player responded to the defender’s statements.

+ CBF must sign a new millionaire contract for broadcasting rights for the Copa do Brasil



– First: don’t cry in an important game at the World Cup. Second: don’t touch the ball inside the area, otherwise Brazil will be eliminated. Third: don’t pop into a screwed up game at the World Cup. And the fourth is the following: be part of the group, don’t defend anyone, assume – said Casão.

+ Zinho reveals his mother’s prophecy about the Brazilian team and cries when remembering his death: ‘He stopped suffering’



– Thiago Silva has these four items very clear in his recent history as a football player. Another thing, one thing was missing: don’t take a yellow card in a silly way to stay out of an important game, as it was in 2014, when he didn’t let the Colombia goalkeeper beat him and took the card – completed the commentator.

+ Mauro Cezar mocks the acquittals of Gabigol and Arrascaeta in Flamengo: ‘Zero people’s surprise’



Last weekend, Mbappé and Neymar had a falling out over the choice of who would take a penalty in PSG’s rout over Montpellier. After the repercussion of the case, Casagrande called the Brazilian striker ‘arrogant and boastful’, while Thiago Silva pointed to a persecution by the commentator of the striker.