CBF releases audios that detail how the VAR action was in the match between Fluminense x Fortaleza – Play

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released the video referee booth audios (VAR) of the tie between Fluminense 2 to 2 Fortalezathis Wednesday (17), by the Brazil’s Cup. The result eliminated the Ceará team from the quarterfinals with controversial arbitration decisions. The president Marcelo Paz and the Argentine coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda also questioned the decisions.

Watch the VAR analysis of Germán Cano’s goal

Leão opened a 2-0 lead, but conceded two goals in the 2nd half, from PH Ganso and Germán Cano. At 14, the leonine defender Emanuel Brítez took down Matheus Martins. Referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa) called a foul and switched to the penalty after a warning from the video referee (VAR).

See the penalty kick scored for Fluminense

“This is the moment of contact. Contact shin on the foot […] Factual review, the foul occurs on the line, inside the penalty area. Clear foul”, informed VAR Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN).

The equality of the carioca team was at 26, when Arias crossed for the striker to score. The VAR reviewed a possible offside and subsequently validated the bid.

“The base is on the foot, toss adjusted […] Can confirm, legal position. Wilton, goal checked and confirmed”, concluded Pablo.

Fluminense vs Fortaleza referee team

  • Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa)

  • Assistant 1: Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa)

  • Assistant 2: Bruno Boschilia (Fifa)

  • Fourth referee: Grazianni Maciel Rocha (RJ)

  • Video referee (VAR): Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)


