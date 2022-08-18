CBF releases VAR audio in a goal against Fortaleza: “Legal Positions” | Brazil’s Cup

Fortaleza tied with Fluminense in Maracanã and was eliminated from the Brazilian Cup. The Ceará team opened the scoring, but suffered a draw in the second half with goals from Goose and Cano. Two throws were crucial to the result, generated controversy and complaints.

The duel was whistled by Wilton Pereira Sampaio. The assistants were Bruno Raphael Pires and Bruno Boschilia. VAR was under the responsibility of Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro.

At 14 in the second half, Bryitez knocked Matheus Martins, the referee scored a miss in the bid, but the VAR indicated that the bid occurred inside the area, and the referee scored a penalty to Flu. In the collection, Ganso shook the nets of Fernando Miguel.

– After marking a foul to the Fluminense team, the assistant video referee begins the checking of the site. In analyzing the images and angles available, he realizes that the misconduct proposed by the defender player occurs on the penalty line line. This line which, according to the rules, are part of the area. Given the conclusive image, the assistant referee rejects factual revision to the field referee – explains the CBF.

The goals of Fluminense 2 x 2 Fortaleza, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

– The lack happens on the line. Inside the area. Penal. Missing Clear – says in audio Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro.

1 of 2 CBF discloses VAR Audios of Fluminense x Fortaleza – Photo: Reproduction/Amazon CBF discloses VAR audios from Fluminense x Fortaleza – Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

At 26, Arias crossed to Cano to score the second goal of the match. After a VAR review of the player’s possible offside, the goal was validated. In the analysis of the video referee, the two positions were cool. The bid was millimeter, after resolution in the cabin and lines drawn, the goal was confirmed.

– Wilton, goal checked, confirmed goal, ok? The two legal positions it is it.

2 of 2 line drawn by VAR in a goal goal – Photo: Reproduction/CBF Line drawn by VAR in a goal goal – Photo: Reproduction/CBF

Fans and players complained about arbitration after the match. Marcelo Paz, president of the Ceará club, recorded a video of outburst.

– I come to pass on my indignation with the referee for the two games. First in Fortaleza, Romero’s goal was very doubtful, that offside, but ok. against us. Then we do it 2-0 and invent a penalty ridiculously. I have never seen such an absurd penalty to be marked by VAR. The press of Brazil is commenting, not a fan thing. Everyone saw the shame that happened today in Maracanã. The arbitration commission needs to see this – Paz raged.

The coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda also opined on the conduct of the match Made by Goiano Wilton Pereira Sampaio.