Check out embezzlement and suspensions of CSA and Vasco

CSA and Vasco live in different situations in Serie B. The Alagoas try to escape the relegation zone, and the Cariocas, in turn, are focused on the fight for access. This Thursday, the teams face each other at the Rei Pelé Stadium, in Maceió, at 8 pm (Brasília), for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.

CSA is in 18th place, with 23 points, and promotes the debut of coach Roberto Fernandes in this round. He still had one game of punishment to play, but the club’s legal department got a suspensive effect last Tuesday. The team from Alagoas is experiencing a period of instability in Serie B. It was thrashed by Sport last Saturday by 4-0 and, according to the coach’s calculations, needs seven wins in 14 games to escape relegation.

After beating Tombense and seeing their opponents stumble, Vasco once again opened up a comfortable lead in the G-4. Fourth place, with 42 points, the carioca club started the round with eight points ahead of Londrina – now there are seven after the Paraná draw with Bahia. The mission is to detach itself more and more from the teams that come after to get closer to the access. The sequel, however, is difficult. The team will play four of the next five games away from home. That’s why a victory this Thursday over CSA is important.

CSA – Coach: Roberto Fernandes

CSA has the return of goalkeeper Marcelo Carné and midfielder Geovane, who were suspended in the last round. On the other hand, the right low is the midfielder Lourenço, sent off against Sport. Canteros and Yann Rolim dispute the position.

Right-back Jonathan didn’t do well in the last game and could be replaced by Igor this Thursday. Another change must be made to the tactical scheme. Against Sport, the formation with three defenders did not work, the team was thrashed and Roberto can replace Douglas with another defensive midfielder. Giva, Ferreira and Rickson, hired this week, are the options. In the attack, Lucas Barcelos disputes position with the experienced Osvaldo.

Possible formation: Marcelo Carne; Igor, Lucão, Werley and Diego Renan; Geovane, Giva, Yann Rolim (Canteros) and Gabriel; Lucas Barcelos (Osvaldo) and Elton.

Who is out: Clayton (knee), Cedric (knee), Lucas Lourenço (viral), William (muscle injury), Ernandes (knee), Everton Silva (muscle injury) and Lourenço (suspended).

Hanging: Diego Renan, Felipe Augusto, Rodrigo Rodrigues and Werley.

Vasco – Coach: Emílio Faro

Vasco will have important absences against CSA. Quintero is suspended, and Danilo Boza will be his replacement. Highlight against Tombense, Marlon Gomes suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh and is out. The tendency is for Figueiredo to return to the team. The rest of the team will be the same, especially the jewel Andrey Santos, who is having a great time, in addition to Nenê and Alex Teixeira.

Probable lineup: Thiago Rodrigues, Matheus Ribeiro, Danilo Boza, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Yuri, Andrey, Nenê, Figueiredo, Alex Teixeira and Raniel.

Who is out: Gabriel Dias, Riquelme, Marlon Gomes and Juninho (injured); Quintero (suspended).

Hanging: Léo Matos, Matheus Barbosa and Nenê.

source: ge