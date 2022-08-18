Check out! Images of Xuxa in her new series are revealed

<br /> <img src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg" alt="YouTube video player"/><br /> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="64" height="64" viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="#ffffff" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"/><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p> <p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/hZPmbY19kE8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br />

O Disney+ released this Thursday (18) the new images of Taranthe fiction series is starred by Xuxa and will approach environmental preservation using fantasy. The platform’s new original series is expected to premiere in 2023 and recording has already started.

Xuxa will interpret Ila in Taran, Angelica, Bruno Garcia, Bukassa Kabengele, Gleici Damasceno, Lana Guelero, Luah Guimaraez and Ywy’zar Guajajara are also part of the cast of the new series of Disney+. In the released images it is possible to see the cast characterized as his character.

The last participation of the presenter in a series took place in 2012 in the series The Brazilian where she played Rita in the episode “A Fofoqueira de Porto Alegre”, this episode was shown on Rede Globo on March 22, 2012.

The series Percy Jackson had its first image revealed, in which the main trio of the first season is present: Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri). The series is based on the saga Percy Jackson in Rick Riordan and is scheduled to debut in 2023 on Disney+.

The Jackson saga was adapted for cinemas in 2010, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief was starred by Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson), Alexandra Daddario (Annabeth Chase) and Brandon T. Jackson (Grover). In 2013, the sequel debuted Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters with the return of the leading trio, Douglas Smith played Tyson, Percy’s half-brother. Both films are available on Disney+.

