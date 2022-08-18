Children’s remains found in suitcases auctioned in New Zealand

Police opened investigation into homicide; Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua, reported that the bodies had been stored for several years

Police investigate origin of bodies found in suitcase



the police of New Zealand announced on Thursday, 18, the discovery of the bodies of two schoolchildren in suitcases auctioned in an Auckland warehouse. Authorities opened a homicide investigation to analyze the case. “The nature of this find presents some complexities for the investigation, especially given the time that passed between the moment of death and the moment of discovery,” said Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua, adding that the bodies had likely been stashed in suitcases for several years. . Vaaelua highlighted that New Zealand police are working with the international agency Interpol. Police suspect the victims’ family members are in New Zealand. “We are doing our best to identify the victims and making very good progress with the DNA investigation,” he said. “The investigation team is working hard to hold the person or persons responsible for the deaths of these children accountable,” he added. The inspector showed them compassion because they might not have known that the children had died. The remains were found when a family took home a trailer full of items sold at a warehouse auction. Police said the buyer’s family was not linked to the murder but were “understandably distressed by the discovery” and asked for privacy. The personal effects found along with the suitcases help to find clues to identify the victims. Both the warehouse and the house from which the bags were taken are being examined by forensic experts.