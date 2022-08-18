CNBB sends letter about Nicaragua without mentioning the persecution of the Church by the Ortega government

BRASILIA, 18 Aug. 22 / 10:38 am (ACI).- “We, the bishops of Brazil, follow with sadness and concern the events that have marked the life of the Church in Nicaragua. We feel deeply united with our brother bishops and with the entire Nicaraguan people. We cry out to the Good God for peace and justice to be achieved. ”

This is the full text of the letter that the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) sent last Monday (15) to Archbishop Carlos Enrique Herrera Gutiérrez, Bishop of Jinotega, Nicaragua and President of the Nicaraguan Episcopal Conference. The Church has been persecuted by the government of President Daniel Ortega, a former guerrilla of the left-wing Sandinista National Liberation Front who, with short breaks, has been in power in the country since 1979.

The CNBB website post that talks about the letter says that “in recent weeks, the government of Nicaragua has arrested three priests; it has kept the bishop of the diocese of Matagalpa, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, confined to the diocesan curia; closed eight radio stations linked to the Church and expelled the Missionaries of Charity of Santa Teresa from the country. There are also reports of attacks and destruction of Catholic religious images and symbols”.

The letter is signed by Dom Walmor Oliveira de Azevedo, Archbishop of Belo Horizonte (MG) and President of the CNBB, by Dom Jaime Spengler, Archbishop of Porto Alegre (RS) and First Vice-President of the CNBB, by Dom Mário Antônio da Silva, Archbishop of Cuiabá (MT) and second vice-president of the CNBB, and by Dom Joel Portella Amado, auxiliary bishop of Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and secretary general of the CNBB.

Also check: