Colleagues Defend Ellen Pompeo’s Short Time!

Ever since the news broke that Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo would be slashing her screen time drastically, many fans have had their say.

The 19th season of ABC’s longest-running medical drama will have a new look, and one of the new things this season will be about the main star, who will now be present for a lot less time than fans are used to, just 8 episodes from 22 to 24. totals.

And of course, this is a pretty radical change that many fans may not understand, but her colleague and friend Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) spoke about this decision by the actress: “Ellen has been the captain of this ship all these years, and she’s about to start producing, so she needed to make room in her schedule for that. The fact that she’s not leaving the show and she’s slowing down a little bit – I think it’s beautiful and that it still shows her love for the show.”

Another star who came to the actress’ defense was Jesse Williams, the former co-star who played Dr. Jackson Avery for several years said: “That woman worked so hard all year, every year for 20 years for this franchise. Whenever she takes off she is well deserved. And I’m sure they have a master plan.”

With this reduction, Ellen Pompeo will have more time to do other projects, like a new adaptation that she will produce and star on Hulu, for more details, click here.