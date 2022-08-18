Colombian government criticized for failure to condemn religious persecution in Nicaragua

BOGOTA, 17 Aug. 22 / 03:29 pm (ACI).- The president of the citizen platform Unidos pela Vida, Jesús Magaña, said that the decision by the government of Gustavo Petro not to be present in the vote on the Organization’s resolution is “shameful” and “ideologized”. of the American States (OAS) that condemned the persecution in Nicaragua against the Catholic Church and any person or organization that opposes President Daniel Ortega, former guerrilla leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front, the leftist group that seized power in the country in 1979 .

On Friday (12), in a special session, the OAS Permanent Council adopted a resolution that “strongly condemned the forced closure of non-governmental organizations, and the harassment and arbitrary restrictions of religious organizations and voices critical of the government and its actions. in Nicaragua”.

The document, entitled “The situation in Nicaragua”, was approved with 27 votes in favor, 4 abstentions (El Salvador, Honduras, Bolivia and Mexico) and one vote against (St. Vincent and the Grenadines). Of the 34 OAS members, only Nicaragua and Colombia were absent.

RESOLUTION | “The Situation in #Nicaragua“ (Approved by the Permanent Council of the #OAS at the extraordinary session, held on August 12, 2022)https://t.co/eYR0JkK9yJ pic.twitter.com/TgnYMJ66pE — OAS (@OAS_official) August 12, 2022

The absence of the Colombian delegation was criticized inside and outside the country. This is the first performance in the OAS by the government of Gustavo Petro, also a former leftist guerrilla. Petro was part of the M-19, a virtually extinct guerrilla group.

“Colombia’s situation, of not being present in this resolution on Friday, is shameful, it is an ideological position of the Gustavo Petro government that does not respect, does not defend the human rights that it claims to defend on its ideological platform,” Jesús Magaña told ICA. Prensa, Spanish-language agency of the ACI group.

The pro-life leader said it is a common attitude “among leftist rulers” to “look the other way” when an ideologically related regime commits human rights abuses.

Magaña said that “the same position that was maintained in relation to Cuba” is “now the position that the government of Gustavo Petro has against Nicaragua, which clearly and openly violates the fundamental rights of the population.”

On November 26, 2016, the day after the death of Fidel Castro, the current president of Colombia expressed his admiration for the Cuban dictator.

“Fidel is inseparable from Latin American history, as is Bolívar. Two rebels, two always alive,” Petro wrote on his Twitter account.

Just as Bolivar is inseparable from Latin American history, Fidel is. Of the rebels, of the always alive pic.twitter.com/koMcsivWhj — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) November 26, 2016

Regarding the Nicaraguan dictatorship of Daniel Ortega, Magaña said that “sooner or later we will see the fall of this abominable regime that will go to the dustbin of history for being a demagogic, oppressive government, for being a government that destroys freedoms totally aligned with this ideology. Marxist who destroys”.

Demonstration in front of the Nicaraguan Embassy

Yesterday (16) a demonstration took place in front of the Nicaraguan embassy in Bogotá, Colombia, to demand an end to human rights abuses, among whose victims are several priests and the Bishop of Matagalpa, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, whose house is surrounded by police since August 4th.

Today from the Embajada de Nicaragua in Colombia we decided that we respect the freedom of cults and that we do not want a president allied to the dictatorship of ortega #ColombiaSinComunismo pic.twitter.com/BMtkU8AP42 — Javier Hernández 💙💙❤️❤️ (@JaviPekerman) August 16, 2022

The demonstration was convened by a youth group called Sem Medida, and was attended by Unidos pela Vida, Mais Colombia and other organizations.

The demonstrators prayed the rosary and read a communiqué that was delivered to embassy officials, demanding the freedom of Monsignor Álvarez, the priests and the Nicaraguan population.

