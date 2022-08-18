Coming soon? Infinix Smart 6 approved by Anatel at Positivo’s request

Officialized in the global market during the 4th quarter of 2021, the Infinix Smart 6 was announced by the company as a new entry-level smartphone that values ​​an affordable price and cost-effectiveness, being powered by the platform Unisoc SC9863A — up to 1.6GHz octa-core with 28nm lithography — and PowerVR GE8322 GPU. As revealed by a document obtained by the AllCellularthis model was recently approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) at the request of Positivo Tecnologia, a Brazilian company that signed a strategic partnership with Infinix, an Asian brand, to offer the company’s cell phones in Brazil.

As it is a registration certificate, there are no details on technical specifications, so we cannot say that the version that can be released in the country will have the same hardware as the Indian model. In the document, the Infinix Smart 6 appears with the model number X6511E with factories in Curitiba (PR), Manaus (AM) and Ilhéus (BA). This model does not bring anyemphasis, prioritizing cost-effectiveness, offering a low price to users who need a device for browsing the internet, using social networks and, eventually, consuming entertainment through streaming applications such as Netflix and Prime Video, even if the screen don’t be the best.

Are you targeting the Infinix Smart 6 for a possible future purchase? Tell us, comment!

The Infinix Smart 6 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.

Source link