Corinthians: Indirect to William? Yuri cites London hit: Duílio asked

Author of three goals in Corinthians’ 4-1 victory over Atlético-GO, in a game valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Yuri Alberto used the departure of the field to play and break protocol.

After talking to Globo channels about the importance of uniting the cast to seal the spot in the next phase of the tournament, the striker did not want to end the interview.

“Can I ask for music?” Yuri asked reporters — traditionally, those who score three goals on weekends are entitled to pick a hit while having their goals shown.

After the “ok” from the journalists, the striker moved his socks and started the speech. “I don’t know if there will be anything left, but come on!”, he joked when he saw that the paper he was holding was wet with sweat.

“I don’t know what song it is, but I really respect whoever chose this song. It was Duílio [que escolheu]. He said I would score three goals today. The song is called London Freestyle,” Yuri continued.

Corinthians fans quickly understood that the initiative is an indirect one to midfielder Willian, who left the club for England last week – the player is precisely in London and published a photo of the city five hours ago.

Days after leaving Corinthians, William published a photo of the night in London, England Image: Playback/Instagram

Watch the moment and see some reactions:

Is it my impression or the song that duilio sent Yuri to ask, is it an indirect for Willian? — IGUELA (@EnricoAlvim) August 18, 2022

Yuri Alberto put on a hat trick and asked for the song Londres Freestyle in honor of Willian — Canadian ambassador (@lurcs_) August 18, 2022

Indirect from Duílio to Willian in Yuri Alberto’s song hahaha — Danilo Volpato (@volpatodaniloo) August 18, 2022

If this song that Yuri asked for wasn’t indirect for Willian… — Marley Fernando (@fernmarley) August 18, 2022