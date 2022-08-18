Corinthians scores in the end and draws with Magnus in the first leg of the Paulisto de Futsal final

This Wednesday, Corinthians drew 1-1 with Magnus, in a duel held at Arena Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo. The confrontation was valid for the first leg of the Paulista Futsal Championship final. Timão’s goal was scored by Deives.

The match was exciting, divided into two periods with different scripts. The first stage was of absolute pressure from Magnus and Corinthians in the defense field, betting on counterattacks, but without being effective. Leandro Lino scored the goal for the interior team.

The second stage was balanced. Timão started with a defensive posture, and Magnus got closer to scoring the second goal. However, in the final minutes, Corinthians imposed and managed to tie the game with a goal from Deives, with three minutes left.

The result keeps the final with the result open. Corinthians had a better campaign in the first phase and has the advantage of playing for equal results. Therefore, Timão can tie the game back to be champion of the Paulista Championship.

Write it down – the return duel for the Paulistão de Futsal final will be next Friday, August 26, at 8 pm, at the Wlamir Marques Gym. Before that, Corinthians enters the court this Saturday, at 7 pm, against São José, also in Parque São Jorge, for the National Futsal League (LNF).

Escalation

Coach Deividy Hadson had maximum strength to climb Timão in the final of the Paulista Futsal Championship. The coach promoted only one change in relation to the last games: the entry of Alves. Corinthians entered the court with Lucas Oliveira, Henrique, Tatinho, Alves and Deives.

The game

First time

Pushed by the crowd, Magnus started the game in attack, putting pressure on Corinthians. In the first minute, Rodrigo made a good move, took a risk from outside the area and the ball passed the right post defended by Lucas Oliveira. It was the first shot of the match.

Timão adopted a defensive posture in the first minutes. Magnus tried to explore the Corinthians defense field, with many passes, but could not create effective plays to score. At four minutes, Rodrigo passed to Leandro Lino, who kicked and Lucas Oliveira made a good save.

The defensive posture of the alvinegro club made Timão abuse the fouls in the beginning of the game. Corinthians suffered two warnings before the five minutes played. The alvinegro club bet on counterattacks and suffered to finish.

At nine minutes, Magnus created a good chance again. Danilo Baron made a good play in the middle of the court, feinted the mark, kicked hard and forced Lucas Oliveira to make a good save to save Corinthians.

With half of the first half played, it was clear that Magnus was trying to suffocate Timão, and had much more ball possession during the match. Corinthians bet on counterattacks, but missed many passes in the offensive transition and could not create any effective chance.

At 12 minutes, Deives was fouled on the edge of the area and the referee called a foul. In the charge, Canabarro risked the kick, but the ball caught the barrier and went out. The Timon suffered to attack Magnus in the attack field.

Soon after, Timão’s opponent responded. Charuto made a good move in the attack, crossed in the area, Leandro Lina kicked and Lucas Oliveira was forced to make a great defense at close range to keep the score at zero.

Magnus’s pressure paid off. At 16 minutes, after a good move by Cigar, the Corinthians defense managed to disarm the pivot, but the ball fell to Leandro Lino. The former Timão player shot and scored the first goal of the interior team.

The match was lukewarm, with no great chances for either side. The last move was a Timão attack. Alves received on the side, carried, kicked and forced the goalkeeper to make a good save. The first half ended 1-0 for Magnus.

Second time

The second leg started with Magnus in the attack. In the first move, Rodrigo passed to Leandro Lino in the area, the player kicked and the ball passed the left post defended by Lucas Oliveira.

A minute later, the opponent started to scare again. Rodrigo scored with Leandro Lino, received at the entrance of the area, finished and the ball went over the crossbar. Corinthians could not balance the game.

Timão was very applied defensively, disputing all plays and making Magnus’ variation very difficult. However, Corinthians struggled to create effective opportunities to tie the game.

At five minutes, Charuto scored with Ernesto, finished from outside the area and the ball passed the side of the right post of Corinthians. Magnus was much better offensively in the match and closer to the goal.

However, in the next bid, Corinthians created a good chance. Alves was brought down by Ernesto in the penalty area and the referee called a foul. In the kick, Yan kicked, the ball hit the barrier and, on the rebound, Canabarro isolated.

Shortly after, Timão finished again. Tatinho made a good individual move on the left, dribbled two markers, kicked hard and the ball passed close to the right post defended by Djony. In the next move, Alves received a good pass from Deives, took a risk and Magnus’ goalkeeper made a good save.

Corinthians grew in the match. With seven minutes played, Timão had a free kick. Thiaguinho kicked hard and the ball skimmed the left post of goalkeeper Djony. The alvinegro club barely tied the game.

At eight minutes, Timão had its best opportunity in the game. In a quick counterattack, Lucas Martins led the ball to the attacking field and, marked by two opponents, finished with a beak and the kick passed grazing the left post.

The athlete again created a good chance for Corinthians. In the ninth minute, Lucas Martins made a good move, was brought down close to the area and the referee called a foul. In the charge, Yan passed to Canabarro, who finished for a good defense by Djony.

Magnus responded at ten minutes. After a mistake by the Corinthians defense, Ricardo stole the ball, came face to face with Lucas Oliveira and was knocked down by Canabarro outside the area. The referee gave shirt 87 a yellow card. In the charge, Rodrigo kicked out.

With seven minutes left in the game, Corinthians started to put a lot of pressure on the opponent in search of the equalizer. After a corner kick, Tatinho finished from outside the area and the ball exploded on the crossbar.

In the next move, Tatinho pulled a counterattack and passed to Deives in the area. The pivot finished and forced goalkeeper Djony to make a good save. Corinthians pressed hard in search of the equalizing goal.

With five minutes remaining, Corinthians started to play as a line goalkeeper. Timão was more present in the attack and dominated possession of the ball in the final minutes, however, without being able to create a clear finish.

After a lot of pressure, Timão tied the game. With three minutes left in the game, the referee called a foul for the club. In the charge, Canabarro kicked to the area, Deives took advantage of the leftover and pushed to the nets.

Magnus tried to pressure Timão in the final minutes, but it was ineffective. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

