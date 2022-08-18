Cristiano Ronaldo today: Chelsea, compensation and more

Credit: Reproduction / Getty Images

The season in England has already started, however, the transfer window is in the final stretch and Cristiano Ronaldo can still leave Manchester United. The Portuguese ace has the desire to play in a team that will compete in the Champions League this season and the team could be Chelsea. In addition, the ace was warned by the English police to compensate an autistic child. This and much more can be found below.

Cristiano Ronaldo arouses interest from Chelsea, but becomes “unwanted” by “internal factor”

CR7’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has been working hard to try to find a team for the 37-year-old to play in the Champions League and after several denials, the ball of the moment is Chelsea, however, Thomas Tuchel, is not very interested in an attack. by the Portuguese striker, according to Sky Sports, but the club’s owner, Todd Boehly, liked the idea of ​​hiring the ace and awaits only the coach’s OK for the onslaught.

British police warn Cristiano Ronaldo to compensate autistic child who had his cell phone broken by the star

In April of this year, CR7 ended up losing his temper in a defeat to Everton, at Goodison Park, and ended up slapping the cell phone of a boy, Jacob Harding, a 14-year-old autistic.

The Portuguese ace was sued by the young man’s mother and ended up warned by the local police. CR7 will compensate the boy for the aggression and embarrassment.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Atletico Madrid: journalist makes revelation about the deal

One of the teams that came to negotiate with Ronaldo was Atlético de Madrid and journalist Edu Aguirre, from the program “El Chiringuito”, made a revelation about the negotiation.

“It was Diego Simeone (Atletico coach) who called Cristiano and not the other way around. Let no one sell anything else because it’s not true”, said the journalist, who is a personal friend of the Portuguese ace.

Former Chelsea player recommends that club hire C. Ronaldo: “One of the best finishers in the world”

Amid rumors of CR7’s transfer to Chelsea, Paul Marson, a former Blues player, was in favor of the negotiation and defined the 37-year-old striker as one of the best finishers in the world.

“Chelsea need a central striker. When you have two of the best wingers, maybe three with Cucurella (wing), coming in on the wings and crossing the ball to Ronaldo, who doesn’t have to run from midfield and pass three players… of the best finishers in the world. He doesn’t score 800 goals if he doesn’t know how to finish. Ronaldo would no longer need to run a lot and would just have to finish. For me what they have to do is very easy.” he said.