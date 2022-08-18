Director Regrets Barring Taylor Swift From Film

Taylor Swift was barred from making a cameo in New Moon, second movie of the saga Twilightby the director Chris Weitz. The filmmaker himself admitted that he regrets the decision during an appearance on The Twilight Effect podcast.

“The craziest thing that happened to me [durante a produção do longa] it was knowing that Taylor Swift was a huge fan of the franchise… She and I had the same agent at the time, and he said to me, ‘Taylor would love to be in this movie – not because of you, but because she likes the saga. She’d be willing to be someone in the background, in the cafeteria or the cafeteria, anything like that'”he commented.

Weitz said he rejected the proposal because he thought Swift’s fame would distract viewers from the plot. “From the moment Taylor Swift shows up for, I don’t know, five minutes, no one else will be able to process anything.“, he rationalized.

The director regrets the decision, however: “I get mad at myself for it, I’m like, ‘Wow, I could have spent a few days with Taylor Swift. I could have become friends with her.‘. She must have thought: ‘What a cretin guy!’ But I chose what I thought was best for the film at the time.”

starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinsonthe movies of the saga Twilight were released between 2008 and 2012. Together, the five features grossed more than $3.35 billion at the worldwide box office.

