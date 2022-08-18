Doctor Stranger returns from the dead in Marvel’s new history

This Wednesday was launched the fifth edition of Strangemagazine focused on the Clea Witch, now Supreme Earth Magazine, seeking to resurrect Doctor Strange, who has been dead since September last year.

In short, this is the edition that most presents elements of history until then, making great advances in the plot with great revelations, participation and epic moments. We will have SPOILERS Below, then, follow you at your own risk.

The edition begins with Harvestman explaining that a rebellion began in the domains of death and long -killed souls are being called to the living world and having bodies of dead heroes. As? This is still a mystery.

Clea then goes on with her goal of resurrecting Doctor Strange, going after a hero who dies and returns from death several times: The Moon Knight.

He then explains that his condition is different because he is an avatar of Khonshu and being brought back for that reason, not because he has magical powers or any ritual of resuscitation.

Clea and knight of the moon come together and beat kidnappers who eat human brains (yes). Clea takes their leader to the dimension of the acute, in the dark dimension, where there are only brain -free creatures that live to destroy everything that exists.

Finally, after releasing the kidnapped, the moon knight says that to bring the weird doctor back, Clea would need someone with the power and influence of a god, as is his case.

And then we have the great revelation. The edition goes to Harvestman in a cemetery talking to death, which wants to punish Clea for putting herself on their way, Harvestman then reveals to be none other than the strange doctor, with white hair, eyebrow and beard.

He states that Clea is wild and brave by nature and that she should not be punished for it. He also says that death can have his soul but his heart will always belong to his wife Clea.

Perhaps, in the future, the story leads us to a possible clash between Clea and Stephen, even against his will. I can already advance: If the weird doctor fights Clea, he will take a beating he will never forget. The woman is unstoppable!

In the next editions we will know in more detail what really happened to Doctor Strange after his death, but it is likely that death has taken possession of his soul (perhaps because of past agreements) and is using it as a representative on Earth to prevent May the souls that are escaping can continue to wander around.

