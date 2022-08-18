Don’t Get These Tattoos If You Don’t Want To Get In Trouble – Metro World News Brasil

A tattoo artist shared on his TikTok account three images that allude to Nazism and that can go unnoticed by people, who can even tattoo these symbols without knowing why. Check them out below:

88

One tattoo that is currently in vogue is the birth year tattoo. One of the most common styles of tattooing is to draw only the last two of the year of birth. However, care must be taken when choosing this image, as the number 88 alludes to Nazism.

The eighth letter of the alphabet is the H and joining two Hs (two numbers eights) is understood as a salute to the leader of Germany’s fascist regime.

SS

Another tattoo that seems harmless and that many unsuspecting people may come across on the internet and copy without knowing the meaning is the SS.

Schutzstaffel was a special group created in 1925 to protect Hitler and the Nazi party. The symbol is used today by neo-Nazi groups.

Don’t Get These Tattoos If You Don’t Want To Get In Trouble Image: reproduction (TikTok @nathanntattoo).

18 teeth skull (totenkopf)

Tattooing a skull is quite common, but this one has a particularity. As with the first explanation, the 18 teeth symbols also need to be counted in the alphabet, with 1 representing the first letter, the A, and the 8 the eighth, the H, from Adolf Hitler.

Therefore, before performing the procedure, research to learn more about the design being tattooed.

