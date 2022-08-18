Drama Comedy with Tony Ramos opens in theaters | Folha de Londrina newspaper

COMEDY / PREMIERE

45 OF THE SECOND HALF

Directed by: Luiz Villaça. With Tony Ramos, Cássio Gabus Mendes, Ary França. In 45 do Segundo Tempo, to recreate a photo taken in 1974, during the inauguration of the São Paulo subway, Pedro (Tony Ramos) invites the two school friends he had not seen for 40 years, Ivan (Cássio Gabus Mendes) and Mariano ( Ary France). However, the act proves to be a pretext to warn old friends of a much bigger decision. Immersed in existential crises, aging and the consequences of the (deviated) paths that each one has taken over the years, Pedro announces, to everyone’s surprise, that he intends to take his own life — but, first, he has one last wish: he doesn’t want to. leave before seeing your team win. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) at 16:40, 21:20. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 4:45 pm and 9:30 pm. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (from Thursday to Wednesday) – 18:45 and 21:00. Rating 12 years.

Check out the trailer:

ANIMATION / PREMIERE

DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO

Dir. Akira Toriyama. With Masako Nozawa, Masako Nozawa, Toshio Furukawa. In Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Goku and Vegeta continue their training under Whis, now joined by Broly to help him control his anger. Meanwhile, on Earth, the Red Ribbon Army is revived and led by Commander Magenta and Officer Carmine. The two recruit Dr. Hedo to get revenge against Piccolo and Gohan. Under Hedo’s guidance, the Army creates two new androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. To lure Gohan into a trap, Magenta decides to kidnap his daughter Pan. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) at 15:00, 17:10, 19:20, 21:30. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 3pm, 4:40pm, 5:30pm, 7:05pm, 8pm,. Multiplex Catuaí (from Thursday to Wednesday) – 17:00, 18:30, 19:00, 20:30, 21:00. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (Thursday to Wednesday) – 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm, 8pm. Rating 12 years.

THRILLER

THE BEAST

Dir. Balthazar Kormákur. With Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Leah Jeffries. In The Beast, Dr. Nate Daniels (Idris Elba) is a man who recently lost his wife. To grieve, he decides to return to South Africa, where he met his late wife, to spend a long-planned vacation with his two daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries) at a nature reserve managed by old family friend Martin Battles ( Sharlto Copley), a wildlife biologist. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) at 7:30 pm and 9:50 pm. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 3:20 pm, 6:00 pm, 8:20 pm. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 9:45 pm. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (from Thursday to Wednesday) – 19:15. Cine Villa Rica (from Thursday to Wednesday) – 17:00, 18:00 and 19:30. Rating 14 years.

COMEDY

DADDY IS POP

Dir. Caito Ortiz. With Lázaro Ramos, Paolla Oliveira, Elisa Lucinda. In Papa é Pop, Tom (Lázaro Ramos) sees his life change completely when he becomes a father. Gradually, along with his wife Elisa (Paolla Oliveira), he learns the meaning of fatherhood and finds himself taken by a completely different love after the birth of their daughters. Through everyday situations, the film presents a faithful representation of the relationship between parents and children. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (from Thursday to Wednesday) – at 4:30 pm. Rating 12 years.

TERROR / PREMIERE

EVIL TWIN

Dir. Taneli Mustonen. With Teresa Palmer, Barbara Marten. After a tragic accident that killed their son, Rachel and Anthony decide to move out and focus on their surviving twin son, Elliot. What begins as a time of healing and isolation in the Scandinavian countryside turns into a desperate battle for her son’s soul, when an entity claiming to be his dead twin takes over Elliot. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) at 7pm. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 8:40 pm. Rating 14 years.

ACTION

BULLET TRAIN

Dir. David Leitch. With Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. In Bullet Train, Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is an unlucky assassin, determined to do his job peacefully after too many missions go off the rails. Nearly giving up on his career, he is recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) to collect a suitcase on a bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the world – all with connected but conflicting objectives. Cineflix Aurora (from Thursday to Wednesday) at 4:30 pm and 7:10 pm. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 6:20 pm and 9:20 pm. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 7pm and 10pm. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (from Thursday to Wednesday) – 21:15. Rating 16 years.

ANIMATION

DC SUPERPETS LEAGUE

Dir. Jared Stern. With Marcelo Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, Duda Espinoza. DC Super Pets follows Krypto the Superdog and Superman, inseparable friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped by Lex Luthor (Maron Maron), Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) forms a team of pets that have been given superpowers: a dog named Ace (Kevin Hart), who becomes super strong. and indestructible. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) – at 5:15 pm. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 3:40 pm. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 4:30 pm. Cineystem Norte Shopping (from Thursday to Wednesday) – 16:45. Cine Villa Rica (Thursday to Wednesday) – 3pm, 4pm, 5pm. Free classification.

HORROR

THE BLACK PHONE

Dir. Scott Derrickson. With Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw and Ethan Hawke. A 13-year-old boy is kidnapped by a sadistic serial killer in a soundproof basement where the boy’s screams cannot be heard. On the basement wall, Finney finds an old telephone. When the device rings, the boy can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims, and they try to prevent Finney from suffering the same fate. Meanwhile, Finney’s best friend has dreams that indicate where he might be and races against time to rescue her friend before it’s too late. CineSystem Norte Shopping – (Thursday to Wednesday) 21:10. Rating 16 years.

ACTION

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

Dir. Taika Waititi. With Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. On a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, revealing herself to the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late. Cinemark Boulevard – (Thursday to Wednesday) at 9pm. CineSystem Norte Shopping – (Thursday to Wednesday) at 19:00 and 21:30. Multiplex Catuaí – (Thursday to Wednesday) 16:30 and 21:00. Rating 14 years.

COMEDY

MINIONS 2: THE ORIGIN OF GRU

Dir. Kyle Balda. With Leandro Hassum, Steve Carell, Alan Arkin. In the 1970s, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fan of a group of supervillains known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Together, they exercise their skills as they build their first lair, try out their first weapons, and carry out their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru participates in an interview to become their newest member. Cinemark Boulevard – (Thursday to Wednesday) at 4:20 pm and 6:40 pm. CineSystem Norte Shopping – (from Thursday to Wednesday) at 15:00 and 17:10. Multiplex Catuaí – (Thursday to Wednesday) at 4:30 pm, 5:45 pm, 7:00 pm, 7:45 pm. Free classification.

CLASSIC

IMMEDIATE 3rd DEGREE CONTACTS (1986)

Directed by: Steven Spielberg. With Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut, Teri Garr. Electrical technician Roy Neary has an extraordinary encounter with a strange spacecraft while responding to a call. Desperate, he finds an ally in Jillian, a single mother who believes her son has been abducted by aliens. Meanwhile, a group of scientists led by French expert Claude Lacombe seek a breakthrough in communication between humans and aliens. Their collective quest culminates in a remote meeting place in Wyoming and an event of unparalleled importance in all of human history. Cine Villa Rica – (subtitled) (Friday) at 8pm. Free classification.

***

