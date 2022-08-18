Drug dealer is arrested while watching Fluminense’s game at Maracanã

Credit: Reproduction

On the night of this Wednesday (17), drug dealer Marco Aurelio dos Santos Rocha, known as Foca, was arrested by the military police of Rio de Janeiro while watching the clash between Fluminense and Fortaleza, at Maracanã Stadium, for the Copa do Brasil. . The information was initially disclosed by journalist Diego Sangermano, from SBT Rio.

According to the journalist, Foca is the head of drug trafficking in the Castelão favela, which is located in Belford Roxo (RJ). He would still be one of those responsible for the kidnapping and death of the boys from Belford Roxo.

Foca was in the midst of the Fluminense crowd, dressed in a club shirt with his nickname, when he was approached during the Copa do Brasil clash.

URGENT: Civil police have now arrested the drug dealer known as Foca, the head of drug trafficking in the Castelão favela, in Belford Roxo, in Maracanã. He was watching Fluminense’s game for the Copa do Brasil and was detained in the stands during the match. @sbtrio pic.twitter.com/R3bWDk0nK3 — Diego Sangermano (@disangermano) August 18, 2022

Fluminense game

In a game played at Maracanã, Fluminense drew 2-2 with Fortaleza, in the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The goals of Tricolor das Laranjeiras were scored by Paulo Henrique Ganso and Cano, while Leão scored with Silvio Romero and Nino (against).

As they won the first leg 1-0, Fluminense advanced to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Tricolor’s next opponent in the competition is Corinthians, who beat Atlético-GO.

DATASHEET

Match: Fluminense vs Fortaleza

Competition: Copa do Brasil (Quarterfinals)

Location: Maracanã Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: August 17 (Wednesday), at 8 pm

Fluminense lineup: Fábio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Matheus Martins, Germán Cano and Jhon Arias.

Fortaleza lineup: Fernando Miguel; Ceballos, Benevenuto, Titi and Brítez; Hercules, Zé Welison and Matheus Vargas; Romarinho, Silvio Romero and Thiago Galhardo.