Emilia Clarke says she lost brain function after aneurysms

Known for playing Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ television series, Emilia Clarke revealed during an interview with the show Sunday Morning, from BBC One, who “lost” part of his brain function after suffering two aneurysms. According to the actress, the cases took place in 2011 and 2013, while she was still filming the medieval fantasy series.

“There is an amount of my brain that is no longer usable, and it is remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my completely normal life with absolutely no repercussions. I’m in the very, very, very small minority of people who can survive this,” Clarke said.

Emilia Clarke says she “lost” part of her brain after aneurysms; she understand. Image: Reproduction/HBO Max

What is an aneurysm?

Aneurysm is the abnormal dilatation of an artery. It occurs by weakening or defect of the arterial wall. A person can have an aneurysm for a lifetime without it rupturing, however, if it bursts, it can cause internal bleeding and stroke.

In most cases, patients who suffer from ruptured aneurysms have to deal with permanent or temporary sequelae. Some situations can be fatal. According to neurosurgeon Feres Chaddad, 50% of patients who experience this rupture die, 25% are left with sequelae and 25% recover well.

“The aneurysm causes some change when it ruptures. In the case of the actress, it is indicative that this happened because she had a sudden and intense headache”, explained the doctor, who is head of the neurosurgery discipline at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), to the portal of the UOL.

The specialist also pointed out that these differences between people who have or do not have sequelae depend on the area affected by the aneurysm. The consequences may be more noticeable when they occur in eloquent areas.

“They control movement, sensitivity, the ability to understand and express speech, vision, neurovegetative functions that keep the person awake, for example,” said the neurosurgeon. “That is, when harming a non-eloquent part, the person may not present any type of clinical manifestation.”

Despite the higher incidence in people over 60 years of age, the aneurysm can also affect younger patients, such as Clarke, who was only 24 years old in the first one. Among the main factors that increase the risk are: family history, smoking, drug use, hypertension and trauma (blows or blows).

Emilia Clarke and the aneurysm

Clarke first spoke about trauma in 2019, in an article for the magazine The New Yorker. Despite having temporary sequelae, such as aphasia – the same one that caused Bruce Willis to retire – and having no motor consequences (loss of movement), the actress had to undergo surgeries and treatments, in addition to having learned to accept herself.

“It was the most excruciating pain. It was incredibly helpful to have ‘Game of Thrones’ sweeping me away and giving me purpose,” the actress said. “I thought, ‘Well, that’s who you are. This is the brain you have.’ So it makes no sense to continually rack your brains over what might not be there.”

