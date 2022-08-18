Emily Blunt Explores Wild West in New Amazon Series Photos







The BBC and Amazon Prime Video have released the first photos of “The English”, a period series starring Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place”). The images highlight the trajectory of Blunt’s character amidst the violence of the Wild West.

Written and directed by Hugo Blick (“The Honorable Woman”), the series is set in the 1890s and follows an English aristocrat named Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), who teams up with an Indian to make a perilous journey through a “landscape” built by dreams and blood” (according to the synopsis) to the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. To do so, they must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them at their essence, physically and psychologically.

The cast also includes Chaske Spencer (“Banshee”), Stephen Rea (“Don’t Talk to Strangers”), Valerie Pachner (“A Hidden Life”), Rafe Spall (“Trying”), Toby Jones (“First Cow – A America’s First Cow”) and Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”).

In addition to starring, Blunt also produces the attraction, alongside Blick.

“The English” premieres in November on the British channel BBC. Amazon Prime Video will handle the distribution of the series in other territories, such as the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. There is still no release date for Brazil.





