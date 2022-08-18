Emma Watson is the muse of the new Prada women’s perfume (which we’ve already smelled) – Other things

Officially announced a few moments ago by the brand prada, we can finally reveal the first image of the campaign of the new Prada women’s perfume that will be launched on August 22nd worldwide. In Madrid, less than two months ago, Miranda had exclusive access – and with confidentiality – to the new aroma, bottle and campaign and we were eager to share the information with you. For the time being, only the disclosure of Emma Watsonactress, activist and UN Goodwill Ambassador, in what is her first collaboration with the brand that goes far beyond appearing as the protagonist of the campaign: Watson makes her debut as a short film of the fragrance, whose images will be captured by the photographer Harley Weir for the print campaign.

the new scent pradawhich won us over immediately, both for its iconic bottle and for the aroma with all the ingredients to please the brand’s fans but not only, intends, according to the official statement, “to rewrite the codes of femininity in a perpetual evolution, which is never equal, but always true to itself.”

Emma Watson, in whom several generations see themselves, is a woman involved and active in movements for change and empowerment. Inspiring and motivating, she was chosen to embody the disruptive spirit and comprehensive range of Prada’s new women’s fragrance.

“Prada has always gone beyond traditional beauty models and archetypes, being recognized for a femininity that defies convention. It is a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a deep philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives that we feel are truly genuine. and relevant.” – Emma Watson, Actress and Activist

According to the same statement, the division Prada Beauty is working with Emma Watson and the Good On You to improve their practices sustainabilityethics and transparency.

keep an eye out for Miranda on the 22nd of August to see, get to know first hand the name, the image, the video made by Watson and the description of a very special fragrance.