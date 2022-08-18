Enauta (ENAT3) resumes production at the Atlanta Field, Totvs (TOTS3) acquires a company focused on fintechs and more news

This Thursday’s corporate news (18) highlights the resumption of production at the Atlanta Field by Enauta (ENAT3). In addition, the subsidiary of Totvs (TOTS3), Dimensa, purchased RBM Web Sistemas Inteligentes for R$30 million.

Board of Zamp (BKBR3), owner of Burger King Brasil, recommended the refusal of the offer made by Mubadala to acquire control of the company.

GPA (PCAR3) will anticipate up to R$2 billion in receivables from the sale of Extra stores to Assaí.

GPA’s Board of Directors (PCAR3) approved the execution of credit assignment agreements with financial institutions for the anticipation of receivables, in the amount of up to approximately R$ 2 billion referring to installments due by Assaí between 2023 and 2024 as a result of the onerous assignment of stores under the “Extra Hiper” banner by the company to Assaí.

The retailer expects the amount to be advanced by financial institutions to the company in up to three installments during the third quarter of 2022.

Based on the company’s quarterly information for the 2nd quarter, this anticipation of funds would reduce the company’s leverage of approximately 0.8x, from 1.9x to 1.1x.

Zamp (BKBR3), owner of BK Brasil

The Board of Directors of the Brazilian network operator fast food Zamp (BKBR3), former BK Brasil, expressed its opposition to the acceptance, by the company’s shareholders, of the voluntary public offer for the acquisition of common shares for the acquisition of control of the company.

On August 1, the fast-food chain had received a proposal to acquire control by a vehicle from UAE state investor Mubadala.

Mubadala Capital launched the takeover bid (OPA) aiming at the acquisition of 45.15% of the shares issued by the company, at a price of R$ 7.55 per share, so that, if the OPA is successful, Mubadala Capital will hold 50.10% of the share capital.

Eletrobras (ELET3, ELET6) reported that Eletronuclear’s Board of Directors has approved Marcello Cabral for the position of the company’s CFO. The election resulted from the appointment of Eletrobras, as provided for in the shareholders’ agreement signed with the new controller of Eletronuclear, the state-owned Empresa Brasileira de Participações em Energia Nuclear e Binacional (ENBPar).

Due to the privatization process, Eletrobras ceased to be the controller of Eletronuclear, holding 36% of the common shares and 67% of the company’s total capital stock.

Enauta (ENAT3) reported that production was resumed last Wednesday at the Atlanta Field, which is in the process of normalization.

Located in the Santos Basin, the Atlanta Field is operated by Enauta Energia SA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, which also owns 100% of this asset.

Totvs informed that its subsidiary, Dimensa, signed, the day before, a contract for the acquisition of all the quotas of RBM Web Sistemas Inteligentes, for the amount of R$ 30 million. Additionally, the agreement provides for the payment of a complementary purchase price subject to the achievement of goals established for RBM and the fulfillment of certain conditions.

RBM, founded in 2006, is a company with more than 150 customers and capillarity in the national market that offers 100% SaaS solutions in easy-to-deploy core banking, focusing on the fintech market, financial institutions and receivables management. Based on the July 2022 results, RBM earned annualized gross revenue of approximately R$13 million.

Oncoclinics (ONCO3)

Oncoclínicas announced its first issue of simple debentures, in the amount of R$500 million.

Gerdau Metallurgical (GOAU4)

The manager BlackRock increased its stake and now holds 5% of the preferred shares of Metalúrgica Gerdau.

Streak Drogasil (RADL3)

The manager BlackRock reached an equity interest in the company of 5%, with approximately 82.7 million shares.

The manager also holds 1.8 million derivatives referenced to the company’s shares with financial settlement, equivalent to 0.11% of the capital.

Távola Capital reduced its holding of common shares issued by Helbor to 6,438,582 shares, representing 4.81% of the total shares issued by the construction company.

