Europa+ arrives in Brazil through a partnership with ClaroTV and at an attractive price

Europa+ is a new streaming service with a vast catalog focused only on European productions. At first, he arrives in Brazil after having been successful in countries like Argentina, Chile and Mexico. In this way, the company promises to bring a new series every 15 days so that Brazilians can watch the content.

The difference, however, is in the mode of operation that the platform chose as a strategy to reach the country. There is no application for the user to download, register and subscribe to the plan he wants. Thus, the service is available through a partnership with Claro.