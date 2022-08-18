Europa+ arrives in Brazil through a partnership with ClaroTV and at an attractive price

Europa+ is a new streaming service with a vast catalog focused only on European productions. At first, he arrives in Brazil after having been successful in countries like Argentina, Chile and Mexico. In this way, the company promises to bring a new series every 15 days so that Brazilians can watch the content.
The difference, however, is in the mode of operation that the platform chose as a strategy to reach the country. There is no application for the user to download, register and subscribe to the plan he wants. Thus, the service is available through a partnership with Claro.
This means that anyone who wants to subscribe will have to do so through the Claro tv+ app, which is a company solution that provides multiple channels and even has dedicated apps for services like Disney Plus. The application was called NOW, but to unify the brands, the operator opted for the change in May of this year. Europa+’s head of content, Pablo Corona, spoke about the service’s team of curators:
These professionals have the mission to analyze what is most modern and interesting in the Europa+ partner production companies, such as BBC, Studio Canal, RAI, and define what should be made available.
The company sees the Brazilian market as a great opportunity for expansion, as a survey shows a percentage close to 70% among Brazilians with cell phones who subscribe to streaming services. Currently, the platform’s catalog has more than 140 productions, of which 90% are exclusive.
In the first three months, the Europa+ subscription price in Brazil will be R$6.90. Afterwards, the value is R$9.90 for subscribers. To check out the service, 7 days are available free of charge.