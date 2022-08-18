ex law? Grmio has a cast full of champion players for Cruzeiro

photo: Vinnicius Silva/Cruzeiro Opponent of Cruzeiro this Sunday (21/8), Grmio brings together four players who were champions for Raposa between the 2013 and 2019 seasons

Opponent of Cruzeiro in the 25th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Grmio has a squad full of players who were champions for the celestial club in the last decade. According to fans on social media, the chances of a player scoring a goal increase when he faces a team he has played for. What causes this? The “law of the ex”.

Diogo Barbosa

Hired in December 2016, Diogo Barbosa was a starter at Cruzeiro’s left-back throughout the following season, when the team reached the final of the Campeonato Mineiro and won the Copa do Brasil.

Grmio and Cruzeiro will face each other this Sunday (21/8), at 4 pm, at Arena do Grmio, in Porto Alegre. Raposa leads the Second Division and won 53 points in 24 games. Tricolor Gacho is in third, with 43.

The player’s good offensive performances drew the attention of Palmeiras, who signed him in November 2017 for R$17.5 million. During his time in Minas Gerais, the defender played 60 games and scored two goals.

A Grmio athlete since 2020, Diogo has already entered the field ten times in this edition of Serie B. Despite having played the 90 minutes in the last round, the 30-year-old defender alternates between the starting and reserve teams and only contributed with an assist in the championship.

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Diogo Barbosa was one of the highlights of Cruzeiro in winning the 2017 Copa do Brasil

Lucas Silva

Lucas Silva was one of Cruzeiro’s most successful players in the last decade. The midfielder actively participated in the Serie A titles in 2013 and 2014, the Copa do Brasil in 2017 and 2018 and the Campeonato Mineiro in 2014, 2018 and 2019.

Revealed at Toca da Raposa in 2012, Lucas had two spells for the professional team and played in 193 matches, with six goals scored. He was elected the best player of his position in the 2014 Brazilian Championship.

With no space at Grmio, a team he has been defending since 2020, the 29-year-old midfielder has been rumored to be at Botafogo in recent weeks, but has denied any chance of a transfer in this window. In the last five matches of Tricolor in Serie B, he did not leave the bench.

Diego Souza

Considered Cruzeiro’s main signing for the 2013 season, Diego Souza left the club a few months later, without leaving the fans much miss. During his time, he played 25 games and scored eight goals, but ended up being overshadowed by the team’s great performance after his departure to Metalist, from Ukraine, for R$9 million.

That year, Cruzeiro was a three-time Brazilian champion under the command of Marcelo Oliveira. The main stars of the conquest were midfielders Verton Ribeiro and Ricardo Goulart, who led the team to a campaign of 76 points in the championship.

Since leaving Minas Gerais football, Diego Souza has returned to Brazil and played for several teams in Series A and B. A Grmio player since 2020, the 37-year-old veteran has already worn the tricolor shirt 136 times in this passage and has scored the net on 68 occasions. . absolute starter this season.

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Seen as Cruzeiro’s great signing for 2013, Diego Souza was sold to Metalista, from Ukraine, a few months after his arrival

Jonathan Robert

Formed at the base of Grmio, Jhonata Robert arrived at Cruzeiro on loan in January 2020. Despite having signed a contract until December of that year, the attacking midfielder returned earlier to Tricolor, due to a request from the gacho club.

photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Jhonata Robert had a brief spell at Cruzeiro in 2020 For Cruzeiro, Jhonata participated in seven games and scored one goal. Due to a ligament injury in his left knee, the 22-year-old athlete has not yet entered the field in 2022. In a physical transition phase, he returned to training with the Grêmio team this week.

Edilson

Another player from the tricolor squad that has just recovered from an injury is right-back Edilson. The player was dealing with problems in his right thigh, which took him out of all Grmio games since June.

Despite having entered the field only five times in this Serie B, Edilson is available to coach Roger Machado and should be on the bench against Cruzeiro, the team he played for between 2018 and 2020.