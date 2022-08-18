Fagner rebuts criticism about physical form and denies friction with Vítor Pereira at Corinthians | Corinthians

After Corinthians qualified for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, with the 4-1 defeat of Atlético-GO, Fagner denied that he had any friction with coach Vitor Pereira.

– I have nothing to do with Vítor Pereira. We get along very well on a daily basis. It is curious to raise this when there is a bad phase, which always revolves around some athletes, some situation with the coach – said the right-back of Timão.

Fagner also spoke about how speculation along these lines can spill over into his family. Recently, Willian left the club after threats suffered by his family members.

– We have to be careful what we say. It is also a delicate thing for my son who goes to school. A fan can find my son and say a word, get a satisfaction, with a 12-year-old. I hope that ends this matter,” he added.

The right-back should make his season with fewer games with the Corinthians shirt. With injuries throughout the year, Fagner arrived, this Wednesday, in his 27th game.

– This year has been more difficult for me, mainly because of the more serious ankle injury, which took me off the pitch. But at no time did I pout, throw a tantrum, as some people said – completed Fagner.

The Corinthians shirt 23 also commented on speculation that his name would have been mentioned in a meeting between Vítor Pereira, the board and leaders of Corinthians’ organized fans.

– What took me by surprise was that it was the eve of decision. Do you think I’m out of shape? I prepared myself, I took care of myself, always trying to be at the best level to help the team – he concluded.

In the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians will face Fluminense, who eliminated Fortaleza last Wednesday, at Maracanã.

