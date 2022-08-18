Fast & Furious 10 Director Had Problems With Vin Diesel

Titled ‘Fast X’ in the United States, the feature film Fast and Furious 10, which had begun preparations for the closing of the saga of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family since last week, is already the subject of controversy with the departure of the director Justin Lin after just a week of production.

Critics are loving She-Hulk

Source says Fast & Furious 10 director dropped out because of Vin Diesel

After having abandoned the film in the last week, the New York Daily News exclusively brings the reason for the departure of Justin Lin from the direction of Fast and Furious 10.

According to the newspaper’s unidentified source, the director would have left the film due to an alleged lack of professionalism by actor Vin Diesel, the protagonist of the saga.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. [Justin] Lin is giving up $10 or $20 million. [Vin] Diesel shows up late on set. He doesn’t know his lines. And he appears out of shape.”

It is worth remembering that at the end of last year the actor was accused of manipulation by his former co-star Dwayne Johnson, who plays Luke Hobbs, claiming that Diesel would be manipulative for putting his children and the name of Paul Walker, who died in 2013, in a attempt to bring Johnson into the last two films in the franchise, which the actor had previously turned down.

According to Deadline, Master Trick and Payload director Louis Leterrier is expected to take over the direction of Fast & Furious 10.

All about Fast and Furious 10

Still without a director, the feature has Vin Diesel starring and the rest of the cast formed by Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron and the new faces in the franchise, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior and Michael Rooker.

Check out the official synopsis for the predecessor, Fast & Furious 9

“Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the slopes with Letty and their son, little Brian, but they know that at any moment, that could change. This time, a threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past and save those he loves most. His team bands together against a worldwide plot spearheaded by a high-performance assassin and driver: a man who also happens to be Dom’s abandoned brother, Jakob.”

Naruto fans will love this Sakura cosplay!

Fast and Furious 10 has a confirmed release date for May 19, 2023 in all Brazilian theaters.

Did you like the news?

So, follow us on our social networks like twitter, Instagram and Facebook. So you can follow all the news about movies, series and more!

Image: Gizmodo Brazil