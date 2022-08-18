fifty-three beautiful images to celebrate

Image: Publicity / Embraer





Embraer informs this Wednesday that, to celebrate its 53rd anniversary, celebrated this coming Friday, August 19, it has made a special selection of 53 images of the main aircraft and the production line, as made available by AEROIN in this article. .

Created in 1969, the company started its activities with the serial production of the Bandeirante airplane – the most ambitious Brazilian plan in the area of ​​air transport until then – and, over more than five decades, it promoted the continuous development of the Brazilian aeronautical industry.

In December 1994, the company was privatized and started a new growth cycle, strengthening its presence and competitiveness in the Commercial Aviation, Executive Aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation markets.

Currently, Embraer is the world leader in the manufacture of commercial jets with up to 150 seats, and in executive aviation, the Phenom 300 has been the best-selling light jet segment for 10 consecutive years.

More recently, Embraer established a dedicated structure for the Services and Support area, diversified the areas of operation and increased investments in disruptive businesses, which allows the company to have technological solutions for land, sea, air, space and cyberspace. .

A national reference in research, development and innovation, since its foundation, Embraer has delivered more than 8 thousand aircraft. On average, every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off from somewhere in the world, carrying more than 145 million passengers annually.

Information from the Embraer Press Office