Find out WHEN ‘Avatar’ will be re-released in 3D in national cinemas….

‘avatar‘ will return to national cinemas before the premiere of the sequel, entitled ‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘. The first film will be re-released in 3D in theaters in Brazil on September 22.

Already ‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ will finally be released in December 16th.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the problems that accompany them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight for survival and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameronthe movie star Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet.

James Cameron has been developing the sequels for over a decade. The studio has announced four sequels to ‘avatar‘, with two of them already filmed and the other two awaiting the results of the box office. The filmmaker shot the two films back-to-back due to the way the scenes needed to be captured.

‘Avatar 3‘ is set to premiere two years later on December 20, 2024.

