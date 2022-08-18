Finnish Prime Minister appears on video dancing to the ground and responds to criticism: ‘nothing to hide’ | World

After facing the Russian president and becoming one of the characters on the current board of world geopolitics, the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, this week faces internal criticism over a video in which she appears dancing on her knees on the floor and singing at a party. toilet.

The scene, although unusual, generated controversy in the country, but Marin went public on Thursday (18) to rebut critics, and said he was doing nothing wrong.

The 36-year-old Finnish prime minister gained prominence when she confronted Putin and asked for her country to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) – the Russian leader had threatened harsh retaliation if Finland, which has more than 1,300 kilometers of border with Russia, joined the military alliance, considered by Moscow one of the main enemies of the country.

In a statement, Marin, one of the youngest world leaders, also denied that she used drugs.. In the video, recorded from a publication on a social network by one of those present at the party, the premier appears in a private apartment next to a group of friends and dances for someone who films the group with her cell phone.

“I am disappointed that this video has become public. I spent the night with friends, partying, yes. I danced and sang. But I have no reason to do drugs, or anything but alcohol. I did perfectly legal things, nothing to hide,” he said, according to the Finnish network YLE and the local newspaper “Hufvudstadsbladet”.

Critics of the prime minister told local media that the stance was inappropriate at a time when the country is facing an economic crisis due to high electricity prices and tensions with Russia over the NATO accession process.

Like Sweden, Finland adopted, until the beginning of this year, a neutral stance in the face of international conflicts – that is, they did not take a position or intervene in these cases.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, the two countries, geographically close to Russia, decided to abandon their neutral stance and apply for NATO membership, as a way of protecting themselves from an eventual attack by their neighbor. This is because the military alliance provides protection in the event of an invasion of any of its member countries.

The two Nordic countries’ abandonment of neutrality was the first major readjustment of world geopolitics after the Ukraine war.

Even though it was neutral, however, Finland had been preparing for an eventual invasion by Russian forces for decades. In addition to having more than 1/3 of its adult population among the Armed Forces reservists, Finland has built a network of tunnels and true “underground cities” that are prepared to shelter civilians in the midst of bombing.