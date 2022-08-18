Finnish prime minister faces image crisis after video dancing and singing at party

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin is facing an image crisis following the leak of a video in which she is seen dancing and singing excitedly at a party.

In the recording, which appears to have been posted on social media, Marin and some friends, including some Finnish celebrities, are seen dancing and singing.

Leaders of opposition parties strongly criticized the prime minister – with one of them demanding that she undergo a drug test.

Marin, 36, said he didn’t do drugs, just drank and enjoyed the party “noisily”.

