‘Fire goats’ prevent wildfires in Europe

In Collserola Park, Spain, sheep and goats were recruited to help prevent fires this year, aiding the work of firefighters. The mission is to eat as much vegetation as possible, before the leaves dry out and catch fire. A similar technique was heavily criticized after it was championed by the president’s government. Jair Bolsonaro at the wetland.

Among goats and sheep, there are almost 300 animals grazing to try to reduce the amount of fires and reduce the work of firefighters in Collserola. The new brigade’s area of ​​operation covers 80,000 square meters and is close to the city of Barcelona. There are around 50 fires a year there, according to The Guardian.

Other regions of Spain, such as Andalusia, have been using this tool for two decades. In California, United States, it is possible to rent goats to be used in clearing land. In British Columbia, province of Canada, herds of cattle graze in areas at risk of wildfires. In northern Portugal, horses help to avoid the fire in the Faia Brava reserve.

Firefighters in Brazil

Still, environmentalists criticized Tereza Cristina, then Minister of Agriculture, when she defended the use of the “fire ox” in 2020 to mitigate fires in the Pantanal. The technique, however, has already been used successfully in Brazil.

According to agronomist Xico Graziano, the application of the “fire ox” was approved in several studies carried out in the country. “Since the 1970s, the century-old Instituto Florestal de São Paulo has used cattle grazing to control grasses in the understory of its planted forests,” he said in an article to the website. Power 360. “Numerous scientific publications support this procedure”.

In 2016, when she was a federal deputy, Tereza presented a bill to regulate the ‘fire ox’ technique in conservation areas. The text includes the need to present a forest management plan to be approved by the responsible environmental agency in each location. Until today, however, the proposal is stalled in the Constitution and Justice Committee of the House.

Reviews in Brazil, praise in California

After the defense made by the Brazilian government, the old media made an effort to demoralize the use of the ‘fire ox’. “Study buries the legend of the ‘fire ox’”, “The firefighter ox of the Pantanal and the hour of fools”, “The ‘fire ox’ fallacy, were some of the titles of reports, videos and articles that came out at the time. O G1, for example, published an article “Why the ‘fire ox’ theory in the Pantanal, cited by the Minister of Agriculture, is a myth”. The Brazilian site attributes the content to the British BBC.

Before the Bolsonaro government’s position, however, the same BBC had done a report in 2019 claiming that “a herd of 500 hungry goats helped save the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library” from the California wildfires. “The goats ate the weeds, creating a firebreak that slowed the flames and gave firefighters extra time to react,” the British network reported.