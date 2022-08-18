Flamengo fans sell out tickets for a duel with Palmeiras at Allianz

Flamengo fans sold out, this afternoon (18), tickets for the game against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque. The teams face each other this Sunday (21), at 16:00, in the 23rd round, in a direct confrontation for the title of the Brazilian Championship.

The total load of 2,000 tickets was sold out in less than 30 minutes. Only supporters were able to buy the tickets, which cost R$180 (R$90 for a half ticket). On social media, the club thanked the fans for their support.

Flamengo fans will return to occupy the visiting sector of Allianz Parque after three seasons. In 2019, the Nation was prevented from attending the game (3-1 victory) after the CBF accepted a request from the Public Ministry of São Paulo alleging security issues. In 2020 (1-1 draw) and 2021 (3-1 win), the presence of fans was not allowed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The STJD granted Flamengo, in February 2020, the right to exercise reciprocity and not sell tickets to visitors in a game against Palmeiras. This occurred in the goalless draw in the first round of this year’s Brasileirão, at Maracanã.

Flamengo and Palmeiras are the main contenders for the Brasileirão title. In the runner-up position with 39 points, the Rio de Janeiro club is looking for a victory to close the gap, which currently stands at nine points for the rival.