Flamengo owner celebrates after winning the Copa do Brasil and suffers punishment, understand

Flamengo fans had a party this Wednesday (17), as the team qualified for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Pedro’s great goal secured the spot with a 1-0 victory over Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada and, therefore, an illustrious fan even paid a fine for excessive noise.

The steering wheel Thiago Maia celebrated the victory of his teammates with a volley of fire. The noise bothered the neighbors of the high-end condominium where the athlete lives. In a post on instagram, Maia commented that he was fined for setting off the fireworks.

In the video, the midfielder fires the mortar and then does a clothing somersault into the home pool. Watch.

Thiago Maia returns to the field for Flamengo this Sunday (21)

The midfielder did not play in Curitiba for being suspended after taking the third yellow card against Athletico, in the first leg, at Maracanã. Arturo Vidal replaced him and was highly praised. Maia should return to the team this Sunday (21), against Palmeiras, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Flamengo is nine points behind the leader, Palmeiras, so they need to win at Allianz Parque this weekend. Coach Dorival Junior has not yet decided which team he will take to the field, but analysts imagine that it will be a mixed formation between the Brasileirão team and the World Cup team. Rede Globo broadcasts the match across the country.

