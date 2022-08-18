Flamengo’s interest arrives in São Januário and journalist ‘crava’ where Andrey Santos will play in the season

Vasco

Vasco’s next appointment is against CSA and is scheduled for next Thursday (18), at 8 pm, at the Rei Pelé stadium.

Interest from Fla arrives in São Januário and journalist 'crava' where Andrey Santos will play
Vasco’s board of directors has been facing difficulties in the contractual renewal of Andrey Santoswhich is linked to the Club until October 2023. Because of this, other teams began to carry out surveys through the midfielder. As well as the Flamengowho is monitoring the situation and is interested in signing the player.

But according to journalist Lucas Pedrosafrom the channel SBTthe Rubro-Negra team has a chance ‘zero‘ to hire the midfielder. The communicator highlighted that Andrey will have a new agreement with Cruzmaltino, receiving a salary close to BRL 180 thousandwhich does not compare to the current one, which is about BRL 10 thousandand with the bond that runs until August 2027.

As salary readjustment, the contractual fine to be increased, but the amounts have not yet been disclosed. The journalist also highlighted that Vasco refused a proposal to 10 million eurosjust over R$ 52 million, from the barcelonafrom Spain, for hiring the midfielder. The Spaniards have been monitoring the athlete’s situation for some time, but to get the contract they must pay more than that.

Andrey Santos gained greater notoriety in view of the performance it has been showing in the Serie B do Brasileirão, where he is one of the top scorers in the Vasco in the competition with five goals scored. The purpose of Vasco’s Board of Directors is to finalize the negotiations in the next few days.

