Fluminense X Fortaleza – Supersports

49

1 time End of the first stage at Maracan, with boos from the tricolor crowd!

48

1 time Fluminense goes up and Leo shuts himself down.

47

1 time Andr crosses from the left in the area, Manoel heads in and the ball hits Cano’s back, who can’t finish!

46

1 time Fortaleza’s small crowd silence Maracan at this moment.

45

1 time GOOOLLL DO FORTALEZA!!! SILVIO ROMERO!!! In a very well-crafted play, Z Welison shaves his head, Romero supports Galhardo who reciprocates, the gringo passes through the defense, enters the area and Fbio’s exit gives a subtle touch to expand!!!

44

1 time Samuel Xavier launches into the area, Cano dominates and is taken down, but the Argentine was already offside and the penalty does not happen.

43

1 time Fluminense exchanges passes and Fortaleza is well positioned behind the ball line.

42

1 time Smart fortress and plays well at Maracan.

41

1 time In the aerial play, Manoel accidentally headbutts Thiago Galhardo and the attacker receives medical attention.

40

1 time Ball stretched out in front, Thiago Galhardo shaves his head and Matheus Vargas receives an offside by very little.

39

1 time Hercules misses Samuel Xavier and receives the yellow card.

38

1 time Hércules receives a good ball from Romarinho and then Nonato arrives by cart to make a good tackle.

37

1 time Caio Paulista and Caio do not understand each other, they are pressured by Matheus Vargas and the side is marked for Leo.

36

1 time Now, Ganso and Titi argue badly. Remembering that Goose already has yellow.

35

1 time The game is tense and the crowd falls to the pile to ignite the players on the field.

34

1 time Romero pushes Arias from behind and receives the yellow card.

33

1 time Romarinhoo gives Samuel Xavier a nice spring in the back line, crosses very hard and Romero doesn’t catch up.

32

1 time Romarinho tries to go on the counterattack, is fouled by Arias and Fluminense players complain a lot.

31

1 time FERNANDO MIGUEL!!! Goose slices for Samuel Xavier who dominates and shoots, the ball deflects on Brtez and the goalkeeper with a lot of reflex avoids the equalizer!

30

1 time Arias takes a corner from the right and after the hit, Hercules kicks away with a forward kick.

29

1 time Samuel Xavier crosses with a deflection in the back and wins a corner.

28

1 time Romarinho takes a corner on the 1st pole and Cano, helping the defense, makes the headcut.

27

1 time Romarinho finds a ball between the defenders for Romero, who spins and shoots with danger. Fbio makes the save and gives a corner.

26

1 time Matheus Vargas arrives very late in Caio Paulista, he misses hard and luckily doesn’t get the yellow card.

25

1 time BEWARE FBIO!!! On the ball out, the goalkeeper plays too short for Manoel and Thiago Galhardo almost manages to steal the ball!

24

1 time Fluminense exchanges passes in the midfield and Fortaleza closes.

23

1 time WHY!!! Romarinho takes a free-kick on the second stick and Brtez heads it clearing Fbio’s left post!!!

22

1 time Fluminense fans do not give up and continue to encourage the team.

21

1 time Matheus Martins plays in the area for those who come from behind and Arias cannot dominate. Goal shooting.

20

1 time Silvio Romero tries to dribble Cano and is fouled by the forward.

19

1 time Fluminense goes up and Fortaleza now lowers its lines looking for the counterattack.

18

1 time Promptly, the police find the fan with the laser and remove him from the stands.

17

1 time Fernando Miguel calls Wilton Pereira Sampaio and complains that his vision is being hampered by a laser.

16

1 time With the partial result, we will have penalties at Maracan!

15

1 time Matheus Martins takes the ball to the baseline, crosses and Goose breaks in a rare move.

14

1 time Fluminense’s physical trainer gets another yellow for complaint.

13

1 time Fluminense players complain to the arbitration, which goes to the Reserve Bank.

12

1 time GOOOLLL DO FORTALEZA!!! THIAGO GALHARDO!!! The ball blows forward, the attacker passes by Nino and kicks crossed, the ball hits Fbio, hits Manoel and goes in, Nino tries to cart and can’t avoid it!!!

11

1 time By claiming, Goose receives the 1 yellow in the game.

10

1 time Arias plays after the arrival of Benevenuto and Wilton Pereira Sampaio sends the game on.

9

1 time Flu exchanges passes in the front, Matheus Martins receives in the back line and Ceballos anticipates to cut.

8

1 time Fluminense exchanges passes in its defense field.

7

1 time Ganso makes a nice touch on Cano inside the area, the attacker cuts Benevenuto, kicks on the right and Fernando Miguel goes for it!!!

6

1 time Hercules launches for the impeded Matheus Vargas inside the area. Follow the game.

5

1 time Ball raised on the 1st pole in Fortaleza’s area, Cano got ahead of Marcelo Benevenuto and headed over the goal.

4

1 time Arias goes up to the defense on the right, invades the area and Titi makes the cut.

3

1 time Z Welisson tries to pass between Cano and Andr and receives a double foul.

two

1 time Romarinho crosses low from the right and Nino hits it to the side.

1

1 time The Fluminense crowd sings loudly and encourages the team.

0

1 time Ball rolling in Maracan.

0

1 time The temperature is pleasant in Rio de Janeiro. Thermometers read 23 degrees.

0

1 time Fluminense comes to the field with green and gren striped shirts, white shorts and socks. Fortaleza wears white shirts, blue shorts and socks.

0

1 time The two teams are already profiled for the Brazilian National Anthem, along with the refereeing team, led by the referee of the next World Cup, Wilton Pereira Sampaio.

0

1 time Fluminense’s fans fill Maracan at the moment, and many people are still outside the stadium. The expectation of 60 thousand tricolors supporting the team.

0

1 time Fortaleza is now in its last phase and has been undefeated for four games, with three wins and a draw. In addition, the team comes packed and left the relegation zone of the Brasileiro after the victory in the classic against Ceará last Sunday

0

1 time Fluminense came from 13 unbeaten games, a packed stake and last Sunday was defeated by 3 to 0 against an emotionally broken Internacional.

0

1 time The simple scenario. If we have a victory for Fluminense by any score or draw, who passes the team from Rio. If Fortaleza wins the game by a goal difference, we will have penalties. If Leo do Pici wins by two or more goals, Fortaleza passes.

0

1 time In the first game in Fortaleza, the visitors got the better, 1 to 0, a goal by Nonato.