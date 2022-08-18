Fresh shorts that match everything are on sale for €11.99 – NiT

The polka dot is one of the oldest trends in the fashion industry, and the pattern has been worn by hundreds of celebrities.

Time passes, but the polka dot style — that is, the polka dot pattern — continues to be part of almost every woman’s (and many men’s) closets. Nobody can resist, whether they are celebrities or ordinary people. It is present in all fast fashion brands, and at Cortefiel we find the cool shorts that will match all those pieces that you have in your closet.

This print came about in the mid-19th century, when textile technology finally managed to create evenly spaced balls, something that was revolutionary at the time. However, it only became popular in the 1920s, when the indigenous Norma Smallwood won the Miss America pageant in 1926, while wearing a bathing suit with that style. Two years later, Minnie appeared, whose skirt was characterized precisely by the polka dot.

Marilyn Monroe and Lucille Ball enchanted with those polka dots in the 50’s. A decade later, it was time for models Twiggy and Goldie Hawn to conquer the public with that pattern. Prince, Princess Diana and Julia Roberts helped to popularize it even more in the years that followed.

Cortefiel shorts aren’t as pompous as the pieces worn by these celebrities. In fact, they look much more relaxed and relaxed. They are baggy and have a linen fabric, making them ideal for the hottest days.

Nobody can resist this pattern.

The conjugations you can create are almost endless. You can complement them with white, black, earthy or vibrant tones. It’s your choice. They are currently at a 70 percent discount, going from €39.99 to €11.99.

