From anti-Trump leader to party outcast – International

Liz Cheney, MP: “Since January 6, I have said that I will do whatever it takes to ensure that Donald Trump never comes anywhere near the Oval Office again, and I mean it.” (photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP)

Daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, she serves as the second leader of the committee created by the House of Representatives to investigate the January 6 invasion of the Capitol.

A member of the Republican Party, he took a stance in opposition to Donald Trump and even defended the FBI (the US federal police) after the seizure of documents at the Mar-a-Lago mansion, the former president’s private resort, in Florida. . Criticism of Trump has cost Liz Cheney, 56, dearly, who has received several death threats in recent months.

On Tuesday night, the congresswoman suffered a loss in the Republican primary in Wyoming, her home state, to Harriet Hageman, an ally of the tycoon. The revs make it impossible to run for a new term in Congress, in the November legislative elections.

Recognizing defeat, Liz Cheney sent a message to Trump. “Since January 6th, I have said that I will do whatever it takes to ensure that Donald Trump never comes anywhere near the Oval Office again, and I mean it,” she declared.

Yesterday, she admitted that she “thinks” about running for the White House in 2024, and announced the creation of a political action committee. “Something I’m thinking about. I’ll make a decision in the next few months,” she said when interviewed on NBC’s “Today show.” In recent months, Trump has vented his fury on Cheney, whom he called a “disloyal” and “a failure that teaches.” Yesterday, the former president celebrated his party colleague’s failure at the polls as “a wonderful result for the United States.” “Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion, where I’m sure she’ll be much happier than she is now,” she said on her social network, Truth Social.

conspiracy party

Adam Kinzinger, also a Republican congressman, did not spare criticism of the party itself. “This sends a very strong message that it is no longer a party committed to the truth. This is a party committed to conspiracy,” he said. In an interview with the same network, he praised Cheney as a “very determined and obstinate politician”. “She will chase Donald Trump to the gates of hell, that’s right,” he snapped.

For Allan Lichtman, a political historian at American University (in Washington), Cheney’s defeat “is a symbol of the end of conservative principles in the Republican Party.” “Cheney is a solid conservative on virtually every issue. She was defeated because she refused to follow Trump’s dangerous authoritarianism,” he explained to the Courier.

He recalls that, under the tycoon’s management, almost all the principles that conservative republicans claimed to defend disappeared: personal morality, personal and fiscal responsibility, limited government and traditional respect. “They have been replaced by a culture war and a quest for power at all costs.”

Lichtman doesn’t think Liz Cheney has much of a future for running for office in the Republican Party. “But, she could run for president just to gain a platform for her views. Imagine a debate between Trump and Cheney!” she said. Thomas E. Patterson, professor of government and press at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, said in a report that Cheney’s participation on the House committee positioned her to lead opposition to Trump within the Republican Party.

“This could include an independent campaign for president, which could undermine Trump’s chances of winning in 2024. She is not an alternative candidate for many Republicans and would not stand a chance of winning the party’s nomination. But as an independent candidate, Liz Cheney could diminish Trump’s election chances by diverting votes from Republicans who believe the mogul is unsuitable to be president but also don’t want to vote for a Democrat.”

ANALYSIS

“The turning point in Liz Cheney’s position within the GOP came when she voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump. , in Wyoming. His participation in the committee investigating the January 6 Capitol invasion merely solidified Republican opposition to Cheney.”

Thomas E. PattersonProfessor of Government and Press at Harvard University

“There is nothing more Republicans can do to retaliate against Liz Cheney. She will still serve as vice chairman of the committee investigating the capitol invasion for more than four months. And she will have a following, media presence and abundant resources to get her message across. Liz Cheney has her eye on making history, which does not depend on being one of the 435 Representatives of the US Her mission is to preserve American democracy and restore the Republican Party to its historic roots.”