Gil says athletes didn’t try to make Willian stay

Author of one of the goals in Corinthians’ 4-1 victory against Atlético-GO yesterday (17), for the Copa do Brasil, Gil gave an interview to “Jogo Aberto”, TV Bandeirantes program. Among the subjects, the defender spoke about the departure of Willian, who terminated his contract with Timão and returned to London, and revealed that the other players did not try to convince the former number 10 to remain.

“No, we didn’t talk about it with him. [Willian]. This is very private. He is a very dear guy to all of us within the group, but, in my opinion, what weighed more was what was happening on the outside. He’s a guy who left something very good for all of us in the locker room, which was his daily joy. […] The path he chose is more up to him and his family,” said Gil.

In addition to talking about Willian, the defender also answered questions about the internal environment of Corinthians in recent weeks and said that the most experienced athletes know what the pressure is like inside a big club.

“Of course, after an elimination in Libertadores and a defeat in the Clasico we needed to give an answer and she came yesterday, with the classification. All the other athletes who have been at Corinthians for a long time and I know how the pressure is inside a big club. Sometimes, when things don’t work out, things are left for the older and more experienced. We know that, from the moment we enter the club, we forget our vanities, our egos and do the best for Corinthians”, he said.

Shortly after the elimination to Flamengo in Libertadores, the defeat in the derby to Palmeiras and the departure of Willian, Corinthians got one of the places in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. Now, Timão will face Fluminense in the competition and seek to reach the final to win their fourth title of the tournament.