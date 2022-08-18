Goalkeeper Bruno asks for his son’s DNA test ‘live on a sensationalist program’

Featured in recent days after launching a kitty and raffle shirts to pay child support after having the arrest ordered by the court , goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes made an appeal this Wednesday (17), on his social networks, to take a DNA test on the child. “I appeal to the sensationalist programs, I top the DNA live” (sic), wrote the player.

In the post, he also shared an excerpt from the process involving the pension of Bruninho, his son with the model Eliza Samudio, murdered in 2010. The document states that Bruno made a proposal for an agreement that provided for the payment of R$ 30 thousand and the installment. in 12 times the other R$ 60 thousand owed.

“A deal was made! The other party didn’t accept it! What about Justice? I never said I wouldn’t pay. Why does Justice ignore DNA?”, he asked in the post. In 2012, when Bruno was already in prison, he had the material collected, but the exam was not carried out. With that, the Justice recognized the presumed paternity. However, since his conviction, the goalkeeper has gone public several times asking for a DNA test to be done, which never happened.

Earlier, in an interview with THE TIME, Bruno also played in the paternity test. “They keep judging me for what I’ve already paid. Why don’t they touch the DNA test? Want to talk about the past? Have courage and annul the jury for the evidence produced to convict me”, he said.

Until the night of this Wednesday, the crowdfunding created to collect the value for the payment of the pension had already reached R$ 19,439, with the contribution of 197 people.

remember the murder

After a brief relationship with former Flamengo player Bruno Fernandes, Eliza Samudio became pregnant. After the birth of Bruninho, the goalkeeper refused to register the child and the couple began to disagree.

Eliza was taken to the athlete’s farm in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte and killed. Bruno and two other accomplices were convicted of the crime at the end of 2012. The goalkeeper was sentenced to 22 years and three months in prison for having ordered the murder of his ex-lover. The sentence was handed down by seven jurors in the early hours of March 8, 2013, International Women’s Day.

Former police officer Marcos Aparecido dos Santos (Bola) was sentenced on April 27, 2013 for the death and concealment of Eliza’s corpse. Luiz Henrique Romão, the Macarrão, was convicted on November 24, 2012 for the crimes of triple qualified murder, kidnapping and false imprisonment in the case of the disappearance and death of Eliza Samudio.

Added together, the sentences reach 23 years, but with the attenuating confession, it was reduced to 15 years, in closed regime. Bruno Fernandes’ right-hand man was acquitted of the charge of concealing a corpse.