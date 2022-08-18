Google Photos will rename important function to make it more explanatory

O Google Photos decided to rename the Duplicate Photos Hide feature to make it more in line with the feature. Until then, the feature was called “File”, but now it will be renamed to “Hidden” (hiddenin English).

When someone opens a photo in the app, a floating menu gives them the option to move a photo into the archive. Instead, a warning now informs people that the option is now called hidden, because it will just hide the image from view, without moving it to another folder, as one might assume.

Instead of “File”, the hidden items folder is now called “Hidden” in Google Photos (Image: Playback/9to5Google)

The folder previously called “File” will also be renamed with the new tag to house the omitted photos. In terms of features, everything will continue as before. Hidden photos will remain visible in albums and search results.

The change took place in version 6.1 for iOS, but should also arrive for Android in a future update. In addition to this change, the backup section also now displays the file size and quality of a photo backup.

A small but important adjustment

This is a small change, but it makes communication with the user clearer. The functionality is great for optimizing the analysis of the main Google Photos gallery, especially for those who tend to work with many duplicate images.

It is only important to remember that the folder does not hide photos from third parties or from unauthorized access, especially if your account is shared. To prevent others from snooping on the content, the indication is to activate a password-locked folder in Google Photos.

At the end of July, the image application decided to make managing files on the web easier by adding data about location, source device and whether a file occupies (or does not) the storage of the Google account. At the end of the information sheet, the service reports whether the file takes up space in the cloud — and, if so, how much.

Source: 9to5Google