“Grey’s Anatomy”, Season 19: Major Character Has Reduced Scenes

The time has come to find out who stays full and who will have their participation reduced in season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy“. As previously reported, Ellen Pompeoour Meredith Gray, will appear less in the series. And who just joined that list is Scott Speedmaninterpreter of Nick Marsh.

Nick was in Seattle to be with Meredith. However, the doctor told him to return to Minnesota at the end of Season 18. This directly impacts Speedman’s contract, which he had previously signed to participate in “Grey’s” as a regular. Now, he will return with cameos.

What did you think of the news?

The entire main cast is still going strong

Thankfully, no other “Grey’s” stars will have their participation diminished in Season 19. The characters confirmed as next year’s regulars are Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) Richard Webber (James Pickens, Jr.), Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorson), Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), Atticus Lincoln (Chis Carmack), Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) and Dr. Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill).

Why is Meredith Gray appearing less in “Grey’s Anatomy”?

With Meredith’s coma and, later, her trips to Minnesota, actress Ellen Pompeo was already a little missing from the series – especially considering her status as a protagonist. This will continue in season 19, which was confirmed in January of this year. To the dismay of the surgeon’s fervent fans, she will only appear in eight of the approximately 22 episodes predicted by the American broadcaster. ABC.

According to international media, Pompeo is preparing to star in the miniseries “orphan“, produced by the streaming service hulu. This will be her first new role in 20 years. Nobody can say that the actress didn’t dedicate herself body and soul to Meredith Grey, right?

So, what did you think of the news from "Grey's Anatomy"?