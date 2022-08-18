Has your Caixa Tem been blocked? See how to regain access via WhatsApp

O box hasdigital wallet Federal Savings Bankwas created in 2020 to make payments for the Emergency Aid. Since then, the application has received many updates and allows the user to carry out a series of operations, such as paying bills and slips, bank transfers, among other possibilities.

However, in some circumstances, such as inconsistencies in registration or increased security, it is possible for the account to be blocked, but this is no reason to despair. The good news is that it is possible to unblock access via WhatsApp, the procedure is simple and practical, all from your cell phone.

Unblock the app by WhatsApp

So, if you need to unlock Caixa Tem, just access the Whatsapp. See the step by step:

Download the Caixa Tem app, available for Android and iOS;

Access your account with your CPF and password;

In the application menu, find the option “Release Access”;

The user will be forwarded through the automatic help system. Click on the available icon and access the generated link to start a conversation on WhatsApp;

Once this is done, just follow the guidelines for sending the documents necessary to unlock Caixa Tem.

According to Caixa, the action may take up to 48 hours to process. If access is not released after this period, the indication is to look for a branch of the financial institution. On occasion, it will be necessary to present an official identification document to authorize the device.

Caixa’s credit card

The card is granted by the financial institution to citizens who have a digital social savings account on the platform. Approval depends on a credit analysis that considers the consumer’s score among other factors.

However, so far, there is no information regarding the credit limit, but it will possibly be different for each client, since it will depend on the profile of each one.

One of the main advantages of the card is the possibility of making cash purchases to pay within 40 days. See the others:

No annual fee or maintenance fees;

Free additional card;

Virtual card;

Purchases abroad;

Advantages of the Vai de Visa program.

If you have any doubts, contact us by phone 4004 0104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 104 0104 (other regions).