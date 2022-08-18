HBO Max movies: 9 franchises to watch on streaming

HBO Max’s catalog is full of highly prestigious productions. There are franchises for all tastes, with a variety of genres and charismatic characters. It is still possible to find classic and feature films that marked an era, being part of the history of cinema.

If you were curious to know what you can find on HBO Max, why not check out a list of franchise recommendations to marathon at any time? Enjoy!

Harry Potter

(Warner Bros. Pictures/Reproduction)Source: Warner Bros. pictures

At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, young Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) venture in different ways to find answers to dangerous questions about what they believe in.

Over eight films, other characters are introduced to the plot, including Professor Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon), Professor Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) and, of course, Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

fantastic beasts

(Warner Bros. Pictures/Reproduction)Source: Warner Bros. pictures

With the success of the previous franchise, other productions were developed over the years so that the magic did not die. Thus, based on the same universe, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) appeared in theaters in 2016 with the first film in the saga of the fantastic beasts.

Set in the not-too-distant past, the narrative also presents the early years of some important characters, such as Dumbledore himself (here played by Jude Law).

Lord of the Rings

(New Line Cinema/Reproduction)Source: New Line Cinema

JRRTolkien fans were treated to three epic films at the very beginning of the 21st century. Lord of the Rings came to life in cinemas, telling the story of the Third Age of Middle-earth from the misadventures of young Frodo (Elijah Wood), a hobbit cousin of the famous Bilbo the Baggins.

Along with other hobbits, elves, dwarves and even humans and a wizard, the Fellowship of the Ring was created, with the aim of destroying the artifact created by Sauron, the Dark Lord.

The Godfather

(Paramount Pictures/Playback)Source: Paramount Pictures

Among the HBO Max films is the trilogy of Godfatherin which there are major conflicts going on with the Italian mafia established in the United States during the post-war period.

The Corleone family has to deal with big problems, including the assassination attempt on Vito (Marlon Brando), their boss. So Michael (Al Pacino) and Sonny Corleone (James Caan) are left in charge of the business while things readjust.

Matrix

(Warner Bros. Pictures/Reproduction)Source: Warner Bros. pictures

In the late 1990s, the Wachowski sisters released one of the most impactful films in history. Matrix bet on a philosophical plot filled with contemporary elements to make harsh social criticisms.

The production also built exquisite visual effects, showing that Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) would need to come together in a parallel reality. After that first film, three more hit theaters to reinforce key story points.

If You Drink, Don’t Marry

(Warner Bros. Pictures/Reproduction)Source: Warner Bros. pictures

In this comedy franchise, the first film deals with the saga of Doug (Justin Bartha) and his three best friends, who have the opportunity to go to Las Vegas for a bachelor party. However, things get out of hand, and Doug disappears.

No one can remember a thing, but little by little, they band together to retrace the previous night’s path and get Doug in time to get married.

Mad Max

(Warner Bros. Pictures/Reproduction)Source: Warner Bros. pictures

Classic films are also available on HBO Max, and the first two films in the trilogy Mad Max can be seen on the streaming platform.

Starring Mel Gibson, a dystopian future is presented to viewers, in which an ex-cop decides to go in search of revenge against those who murdered his family. A great chase begins, showing how this man has nothing left to lose.

Deadly Games

(Lionsgate/Play)Source: Lionsgate

Among the best horror movies on HBO Max is the franchise Deadly Games. Composed of films that tend to turn the stomach and provide many moments of anguish to the public, in the first feature film two men with no apparent connection wake up in a desperate place and are forced to participate in a sick game of torture and terror conducted by a dangerous serial killer.

Invocation of Evil

(Warner Bros. Pictures/Reproduction)Source: Warner Bros. pictures

Other terrifying franchises are also present in the HBO Max movies. Consisting of eight films so far, in Invocation of Evil, the public meets paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, respectively. Both go on to investigate the supernatural mysteries that affect an ordinary family on a farm in the United States. Apparently, its members are being threatened by a demonic entity.

Hunger Games

(Lionsgate/Play)Source: Lionsgate

Finally, if you want to know where to watch Hunger Games, here we have the answer. With four films based on the books by writer Suzanne Collins, the plot addresses the involvement of young Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) in a televised program, in which all participants must duel to the death. The winner, that is, the only survivor, receives as a prize the chance to live in the Capital with his family.

