House of the Dragon: This Is the Only Game of Thrones Spinoff Character You Can Trust – News Seen on the web

Played by Graham McTavish, Ser Harrold Westerling is a knight of the Kingsguard responsible for protecting Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

HBO phenomenon, Game of Thrones stood out for its characters that are on a gray spectrum of morality, that is, they are neither good nor bad. One of the few who can be trusted blindly is Ser Barristan Selmy (Ian McElhinney), a knight who served in the Kingsguard for more than 40 years and who, in the end, abandoned the walls of the capital to join Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). ) in Essos.

Fortunately, in the spin-off House of the Dragon (or House of the Dragon) there will be another pure-hearted figure: fellow knight of the Kingsguard Ser Harrold Westerling, played by Graham McTavish (Outlander’s Dougal MacKenzie). This was confirmed by the actor himself in a recent interview with daily news:

In a world of vipers, which is the world of everything Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, he’s an honest person. He is the moral center of the story. He is not corrupt. He’s not an ambitious person in the same way that other characters can be. Therefore, he represents something very pure in a world where it is hard to find.

Ser Harrold Westerling is promoted to Lord Commander of the Kingsguard by King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) himself. He will take his new role very seriously, defending the leader of Westeros and his heir Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock/Emma D’Arcy).



Playback/HBO Max Graham McTavish plays the knight Ser Harrold Westerling in House of the Dragon.



“He becomes the main protection and shadow of everything the king is involved with,” continued the actor. “The Kingsguard is like a group of warrior monks. They are chosen from a young age, they cannot marry, they have no relationships, they have no money and they abandon all their land and property. They are simply focused on taking care of, in this case, the princess and the king.”

“It always sounds a little boring, but it’s a really interesting counterpoint to the other stuff that’s going on. He’s completely discreet and reliable,” McTavish concluded.

Without a doubt, it looks like Rhaenyra’s future in Westeros is in good hands. please note that House of the Dragon premieres this Sunday (21), with a main cast consisting of Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans and Sonoya Mizuno.

The spinoff has Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik as showrunners – the latter directed six episodes of game of Thrones. Author George RR Martin is credited on the project as co-creator and executive producer.