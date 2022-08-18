House of the Dragon: Will Melisandre Appear in Game of Thrones Spin-Off? Actress speculates about coming back – News Seen on the web

Is Carice van Houten the only member of the original series to reprise her role in the spinoff?

Rumors suggest that a worshiper of R’hllor, the Lord of Light, will make an appearance in House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones spin-off set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Starting this Sunday (21), the public will discover how civil war broke out among the members of the House of Targaryen and why Daemon (Matt Smith) was demoted by his brother, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), from his position as heir to the Iron Throne.

During San Diego Comic-Con 2022, author George RR Martin explained that the new plot is inspired by the reign of Henry I, more specifically in the period that became known as Anarchy. Between 1138 and 1153, England experienced a civil war over the succession to the crown, after Henry’s only legitimate son died in a shipwreck. The monarch wanted his daughter, Empress Matilda, to replace him, but he was unable to persuade the nobles to install a woman.

That’s what happens to Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) in House of the Dragon. Viserys’ eldest daughter will be the first female to occupy the most coveted seat in Westeros, putting her in her uncle Daemon’s crosshairs.

But where does the worshiper of R’hllor fit into this male-dominated context? And who would this priestess be able to control fire? You don’t have to go far to remember Lady Melisandre, played by Carice van Houten in Game of Thrones.



Playback/HBO Carice van Houten as Melisandre in Game of Thrones.



The so-called Red Woman shocked viewers numerous times over the eight seasons, most notably her cruelty to little Shireen Baratheon (Kerry Ingram) and her decisive presence during the Battle of Winterfell.

Carice herself commented, back in 2019, about the possibility of reprising the role, being the only member of the original production who could do so. After all, Melisandre is between 100 and 400 years old in the timeline of game of Thrones.

“It all depends on the script and the approach. I would be completely interested in doing it again as long as we can see a whole different side of Melisandre. A perspective we haven’t seen before. very well”, said the Dutch actress to the portal Entertainment Weekly.

So is it possible? Yes, but showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik would have to bet on Melisandre’s origins: a slave from Asshai who was sold to the Red Temple to be trained as a priestess. In addition to being instructed in sorcery, Common Tongue and Valyrian, there she learned to see visions through fire.

And one of them is the reincarnation of Azor Ahai, a mythical messiah who would be able to defeat the Big Other (god of ice, darkness and death) and the Others (a superhuman species that lives north of Westeros).

If the creators of the spinoff and the author of the literary saga wanted to cause some nostalgia for fans, they could still focus on Melisandre’s journey to Dragonstone, where she would later convince Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) that he is such a savior.

Although the actress has left open her return, it is worth mentioning that it is all speculation.