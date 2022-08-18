How are some romantic movie couples doing today?

Remember some couples from romantic movies (Photo: Disclosure)

The success of many romantic films is due to the chemistry between the couples in the plots. Sometimes it is even difficult to imagine other actors playing these characters.

Some couples have shown such incredible chemistry on screen that we continue to imagine them together over the years, even though for many of them a relationship never happened in real life.

With that in mind, temmais.com prepared a list to show how five couples on the small screen are currently.

1 – Anna and William (A Place Called Notting Hill, 1999)

The film tells the story of a famous actress who falls in love with an ordinary guy. The actors who played the main characters, Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, are still quite successful in their artistic careers.

The first film to launch Julia Roberts’ career was A beautiful woman (nineteen ninety). With the Golden Globe nomination, the actress’ name became not only well-known, but also often associated with romantic comedies and strong-willed characters.

Among Roberts’ main films in this genre, we can mention My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), in addition to Notting Hill (1999). When she won the Oscar for Erin Brokovich (2000), she became one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood.

After this award, the actress began to select the films in which she participated, acting in fewer productions to pay more attention to her family. She acted in the drama Closer – Too Close (2004), in the action film Duplicity (2009) and in comedy Mirror, My Mirror (2012).

Hugh Grant, in turn, debuted in Notting Hill. In an interview, he said that it was very strange to kiss Julia Roberts, movie icon. After Notting Hill came other hits: Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001), Big Boy (2002) and Love at Second Sight (2002). In the latter, he worked with Sandra Bullock.

Additionally, the role as Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets was offered to Grant, but he declined. The actor later said that he regretted the decision.

2- Sam and Molly (Ghost – On the Other Side of Life, 1990)

Ghost is the story of a couple in love, Sam and Molly, who move into an apartment in New York. Early in the film, Sam is murdered, but his ghost follows Molly. Ghost not only has a fantastic script, but also one of the most famous scenes in cinema, set to Unchained Melody.

After starting her career as a model, posing in an adult magazine at the age of 17, Demi Moore starred in two small films, choices (1981) and parasite (1982), before the featured production Blame It On Rio (1984), from Stanley Donen. But Moore’s first lauded performance came with the romantic comedy About last night… (1986).

Without a doubt, the film that launched her career is Ghost across the life, which became the highest-grossing production of 1990. She unsuccessfully attempted a career in romantic comedies, and ended up venturing into the erotic thriller genre. The choice worked: Indecent Proposal (1993) and Sexual harassment (1994) made her the highest paid actress in Hollywood at the time.

Demi Moore also continued to act in productions of different genres, but all of them were huge failures with audiences and critics: the period drama The Scarlet Letter (1995), the thriller The Jury (1996) and even a new production of erotic content, Striptease (1996), awarded the Golden Raspberry for the worst film of the year.

With her career down, Demi Moore accepted the role of villain in The panthers, hauling (2003), another poorly received film. Afterwards, she decided to make a foray into small independent film productions such as the award-winning Happy Tears (2010), Margin Call – The Day Before the End (2011) and Another Happy Day (2011). In 2012, she acted in the teen comedy lolawith Miley Cyrus.

Patrick Swayze, famous for starring in the films Ghost and Dirty Dancing, is considered by film critics as one of the greatest Hollywood artists of his generation.

Patrick Swayze died on September 4, 2009, aged 57, from pancreatic cancer. According to medical reports, the fact that the actor drinks and smokes, even after being diagnosed with the disease, worsened his health.

3 – Annette and Sebastian (Cruel Intentions, 1999)

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe starred in Cruel Intentions – (Photo: All Interesting / Playback)

The love between the main characters, played by Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, was so great that they fell in love in real life too. They were married for about eight years and are now separated.

4- Kimberly and Michael (My Best Friend’s Wedding, 1997)

Kimberly and Michael made a really cute couple in the movie My Best Friend Getting Married. Currently, Cameron Diaz has interrupted her film career and is now dedicated to that of a writer, and Dermot Mulroney is still a popular movie actor.

5- Jack and Rose (Titanic, 1997)

And you can’t talk about the best romantic movies without talking about Titanic, right? It’s hard to find someone who was never moved by the film or who, when he got to the end, didn’t think DiCaprio could fit there in a corner of that piece of board.

DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have established themselves as major Hollywood stars. It is worth mentioning that Titanic was not the only work on which Kate and Leonardo worked together. In 2008, the two starred in the feature It Was Only a Dream, which won Winslet the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Dramatic Film.

The two also won Oscars years later: Kate with the film The Reader (2008) and DiCaprio with the Revenant (2016).



