How Daenerys is related to the series’ Targaryens

In Game of Thrones, Daenerys is the only living Targaryen (after Viserys’ death and until we discover Jon Snow’s lineage). The House of the Dragon will show many other family members. The question remains: exactly how is it related to them? We’ll see that now.

The prequel series will provide ample background on the notorious history of the Targaryen family, with the story being loosely based on the novel Fire and Blood by George RR Martin and taking place nearly two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones.

The series’ protagonist is Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma Darcy – a character who bears many similarities to her distant relative, Daenerys.

Daenerys, played by Emilia Clarke, was the youngest daughter of King Aerys II Targaryen and Queen Raella, born during Robert Baratheon’s Rebellion.

Robert’s accession to the throne marked the end of House Targaryen’s long reign and set off the events that started the Game of Thrones series.

Daenerys’ quest to restore her family’s glory is the focal point of the acclaimed series and has catapulted the character to immense popularity.

Due to the usual incest within the Targaryen family tree, the family relationship between Daenerys and the Targaryens from House of the Dragon is a little more complex than one might think.

For example, King Viserys I, the current king at the beginning of House of the Dragon, is the namesake of Daenerys’ older brother and distant ancestor.

However, in the books, the king’s daughter and named successor, Rhaenyra, marries her uncle Daemon and has children who ascend to the Iron Throne.

So while Daenerys is Rhaenyra and Daemon’s distant niece, they are also her direct ancestors – which would also make Rhaenyra her cousin in high degree, due to Daemon being Rhaenyra’s uncle as well as her husband.

Targaryen’s complicated reign

The family tree of House Targaryen is infamous, known for uniting the seven kingdoms through the use of dragons, but also for a hereditary instability stemming from their constant inbreeding.

The family history in Westeros begins with Aegon I, who came from the eastern lands and became the first king of the Targaryen dynasty.

The House of the Dragon will introduce King Viserys I, the fifth Targaryen King of Westeros and the father of the series’ new main character, Rhaenyra, and brother to her opponent, Daemon.

Game of Thrones begins after King Aerys II, the Mad King, is killed by Jaime Lannister. The Mad King had three children, Rhaegar, Viserys and Daenerys.

Daenerys, for a time, was considered the only remaining Targaryen and true heir to the Iron Throne until it was revealed that she had a nephew, Jon Snow, who is expected to get a sequel.

Snow, born to Aegon Targaryen after his ancestors, is currently the only known living member of his bloodline after he murdered an aunt in the series finale.

Despite the Targaryens losing their right to the throne yet again at the end of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will follow the family through their long reign over the unified Seven Kingdoms.

The House of the Dragon arrives on HBO Max on August 21, 2022