Put Google Voice in Reels of Instagram has become one of the most popular options among users of the video function of the social network. And that’s thanks to the native “Speaking Text” feature, which spells out phrases in Google Assistant’s voice intonation.

Another alternative to using Google voice on Reels is to record a spoken snippet in Google Translate, record the screen of your Android or iPhone (iOS) phone and edit the audio for use on Reels. In the following tutorial, learn how to put Google voice on Instagram Reels.

How to use Google voice in Reels

Open the Instagram app; Tap the “+” button in the upper right corner and select “Reels Video”; Record your video or select a file from the gallery; Tap “Next”; Tap the text tool (“Aa”) and type the text to put in Google voice. When finished, tap “Finish” in the upper right corner; Above “Edit Clips”, tap on the text in the lower left corner; Select the “Spoken Text” option and choose one of the voices; Tap “Finish” and proceed to sharing the video.

How to use the spoken text function to put Google voice on Reels (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Tip: When typing text, avoid using abbreviations and always spell out all words. Thus, Google’s voice will be able to speak the text perfectly, without errors.

How to use Google Translate voice in Reels

In addition to Instagram’s native text-to-speech feature, another way to put Google voice on Reels is by recording your phone screen using Google Translate. You can access both the Translator website, in the browser, and the app for Android and iPhone.

You will then need to use an application to extract the audio and insert it into Reels. In this example, we use CapCut, but it is also possible to de-audio a video with InShot. Remembering that first you save the file on your cell phone, and then publish it on Reels.

To put Google voice on Reels using Google Translate:

Go to “translate.google.com.br” (without quotes); Type the text to put in the Google voice; Start recording mobile screen; Tap the sound icon to play text to speech. Afterwards, stop recording the screen; Open CapCut and tap on “New Project”; Select recorded video from Google Translate; Tap on the video and, in the lower menu, go to “Extract audio”; Finish your edits and use the “Share” button in the lower right corner to save the video to your phone’s gallery.

Record the screen in Google Translate and extract the audio in CapCut to use in Reels (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Ready. With the video saved, now just publish it on Reels.

It is also worth mentioning that you can record a video on TikTok with the voice of Google, save the file on your cell phone and use it later to publish on Instagram Reels. Some apps can even remove the TikTok watermark. That way, no one will know that Reels’ video was recorded on the competing social network.